Sam Grinberg’s San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Debuts

Los Angeles based Sam Grinberg is an illustrator and self-publisher of comics, zines, prints and sticker. His current day-gig is working as a character designer on the long-running animated hit The Simpsons.

In his free time, Grinberg likes to read magazines and comic books. More specifically, he likes to read comic book advertisements. That’s right. The advertisements.

Grinberg spent over a year sifting through hundreds of old periodicals looking for the weird, goofy and kitschy advertisements which used the format and style of a comic book or strip to sell their product. He was shocked to find that many of the ads were in fact created by the most prolific and talented folks working in comics at the time.

From this journey comes his new book, Advertisements Disguised As Comics, a 268 page anthology that collects decades worth of real advertisements, by real comic and cartoon artists, selling real products. You’ll be taking a trip down memory lane and discovering the route to being a well-known comic book artist often sidetracked though the world of advertising.

Grinberg will have copies of Advertising Disguised As Comics available at San Diego Comic-Con for $30. You can find him hunkered down at booth #D-05.

Grinberg will also have with him a brand new 2-color risograph print featuring all of the Nickelodeon characters you know and love. The Nicktoons Risograph Print is 12″ x 12″ and comes in an electric orange version or in a black and white variant exclusive to San Diego Comic-Con and limited to 10 copies.