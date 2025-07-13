Scott C. San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives / Debuts [Update July 13]

The art of Scott Campbell (Scott C.) is much like Scott himself, approachable and heart-warming and will always leave you smiling.

Scott has illustrated and published numerous comics, illustrated several children’s books, was art director for Double Fine (publishers of Psychonauts and Brutal Legends), created animation footage for the Netflix show Umbrella Academy and had a book of his art published Splendid Life: The Art of Scott C.

One of Scott’s longest running series, Great Showdowns, has been the subject of two book collections, several gallery shows and thousands of prints, almost all of which he signs and numbers in pencil.

You can find Scott C. all week long at the Gallery Nucleus booth #2015.

[UPDATE July 13]

Scott C. depicts the galaxy in a cheerful, delightful way in his next San Diego Comic-Con debut, “Pleased Planets,” a 13″ x 19″ print that you will be able to pick up from him during San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Set your coordinates to booth #2015.

[UPDATE July 10]

“Prepare yourself for passage, human child.” Scott C has revealed that Psychonauts Linda the Lungfish will be making her triumphant debut at Comic-Con by way of a brand new enamel pin. Linda’s glow-in-the-dark eyes and teeth make her a beauty to behold. Not like “hold HOLD”…just behold.

Reel her in at booth #2015.

[UPDATE July 9]

Rawr! These adorable new dino patches from Scott C are stomping into San Diego Comic-Con Booth #2015, as well as Scott’s online shop beginning Wednesday, July 23.

[Update July 1]

Scott will be bringing with him several of his most recently released prints. This is the first time they have been offered at San Diego Comic-Con.

Pop on the jazz music and dance your way (backwards?) over to Scott C.’s booth, #2015, to get a copy Twin Peaks Red Room inspired print, The Peek. this 11″ x 14″ print will be $35. This print is an open edition re-release of one of Scott’s earlier works.

Also from the world of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, Concentrating on the J’s, is an 11″ x 14″ print for $35. This print is a signed open edition based on Scott’s original painting from 2011.

She’s angry, perhaps even hangry. She is all of us. She is Moo Deng, surfing her way right into our hearts. This 5″ x 7″ print, titled MD On The Board, is limited to 250 copies and is $20.

I would give anything to step right into this scene and enjoy a tasty fireside treat with all these Cozy Otters. This 11″ x 14″ print is an edition of 250 copies and is $30.

We can’t advocate for spending time in the sun (ew!) but for these guys, the camaraderie is worth the risk. Picnic With the Draculas is an open edition reprint of one of Scott’s most popular paintings. It is 9″ x 12″ and is $30.

[Posted June 28]

In Scott’s first reveal, members of the Mesozoic Era, show they are “just like us” with their finest summer drip and their tasty beverages. Scott began this painting while participating in Mark Hoffman’s Gab ‘n’ Doodle video podcast. Dinosaur Buddies will debut at SDCC as an 8″ x 10″ print.