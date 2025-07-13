SDCC 2025 Programming Schedule: Sunday Highlights

It’s two weeks away from Comic-Con, and CCI is releasing the programming schedule for Comic-Con 2025 in its annual fashion. We’ll be bringing you the highlights of each day as they’re announced.

We’ll also be discussing our thoughts on this year’s lineup, including our top picks, what time to line up, room flow, and more in a special series of live podcasts this weekend. The first of which covered Thursday’s and Friday’s lineup, and you can catch that over here if you missed it live. We’ll also be covering Saturday and Sunday’s schedule on Sunday, July 13 at 6:30PM ET/3:30PM PT (that’s today!)

So now, onto Sunday. The biggest news is of course that George Lucas is making his San Diego Comic-Con debut this year, for a Sunday Hall H panel (and he’s the only thing in the room — for now, at least?). That kicks off at 11am, and he will be joined by Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro, Academy Award-winning artist Doug Chiang, and moderator Queen Latifah, to discuss the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

Disney fans shouldn’t miss “Andreas Deja: 30 Years of Disney Villains”, as the animator (who created Jafar, Scar, and Gaston) discusses his career alongside some other Disney icons, Jim Cummings and Chris Sanders, at 1pm in Room 6BCF.

Ballroom 20 and Indigo Ballroom are both closed on Sunday, as per usual, but there’s still some TV panels to be found. Hazbin Hotel fans won’t want to miss a Q&A with the series songwriter and composer, Sam Haft, and creator, Vivenne Medrano, for a Q&A at 3:30pm in Room 29CD (I can tell you right now, that room won’t be big enough).

The legendary George Takei will be on hand for a conversation at 1:30pm in Room 6A, as well as to discuss his new memoir. The Disney+ series Amphibia gets a panel with creator Matt Braly at 10:30am in Room 6A.

You can celebrate 30 years of Xena: Warrior Princess with a fan panel at 11:45am in room 6BCF — which feels like prime placement if there’s no surprise cast members.

You’ll also find Buffy‘s Juliet Landau and Numb3rs‘s Alimi Ballard on a panel about their new podcast, Vam PD, at 1pm in Room 7AB.

Comics are front and center, starting with a look at independent publishing and long-term fandom in Shi: 30 Years of Independence! at the Omni. The panel brings together Billy Tucci, Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Brian Haberlin, and more to celebrate three decades of trailblazing storytelling. Over at Room 23ABC, Little Fish Comic Book Studio leads a conversation on how comics intersect with education, libraries, and science, featuring voices from across San Diego’s creative community.

Comics and music collide at the Z2 GWAR panel, which sees Michael Derks and Matt Maguire discuss their graphic novel at 3pm in Room 6DE.

American Caper, a gritty new title from the minds behind Grand Theft Auto, gets a spotlight at noon in 7AB with creators Lazlow, David Lapham, and Shelly Bond. And for a look at what’s next in Starfleet, head to Star Trek: The Next Frontier, where IDW’s team teases new stories and characters from across the universe.

Elsewhere, The Cartoonists Club with Raina Telgemeier and Scott McCloud will offer a kid-friendly panel about making comics and telling stories that matter. The Lawrence brothers bring some lighthearted satire to Room 6DE at 11:15am with their graphic novel The Lawrence Brothers Detective Agency

You’ll also find workshops and how-to panels throughout the day. John Green offers an all-ages drawing session for Phineas and Ferb fans in Room 11, while comic veteran Joe Phillips teaches a hands-on course on facial expression and character design in Room 3.

Artist Jock returns for a live-drawing session in Room 11, and Cover Story in Room 7AB brings together Jim Lee, Dan Jurgens, and others to explore what makes a comic cover sing.

Fans of animation and voice acting won’t want to miss Cartoon Voices II at 11:45am in Room 6A — always a Sunday favorite. This year’s lineup includes Maurice LaMarche, Abby Trott, Vincent Martella, and Kaitlyn Robrock, among others, with Mark Evanier once again moderating.

Food continues to make a surprisingly strong showing this year. In the Omni Ballroom, “Dungeons & Dragons & Delicious?” transforms a cooking competition into a fantasy-infused, audience-driven battle of bizarre ingredients and hungry dragons. Later in the day, “Waka! Waka! 45 Years of Eating with Pac-Man” explores how one yellow icon’s appetite made its way to the kitchen, while “Fandom and Flavor” at the Marriott dives into the power of food in pop culture with chefs and creators alike. Wrapping it all up, Chef Duff Goldman takes the stage to discuss the future of pop culture cuisine in his annual panel, from K-dramas to anime cafés.

Other standout panels include GeekEd: “Mr. Stark, I Don’t Feel So Good”, which explores how educators use pop culture narratives of trauma in real-world student engagement, and “Superman: The Cleveland Story”, connecting the Man of Steel back to his roots through a thoughtful historical lens.

Limited Edition at the Marriott explores the rise of collectible movie artwork and packaging.

And of course, it wouldn’t be Comic-Con Sunday without Starship Smackdown, back for its thirty-sixth edition of intergalactic absurdity and surprise guests.

And in one of the weekend’s most fun genre crossovers, “Not So Strange Bedfellows” is back to break down the shared DNA between comic books and professional wrestling — think larger-than-life characters, long-running arcs, and over-the-top rivalries.

Finally, Comic-Con Talk Back returns. If you have questions, comment, or concerns — this is the place to voice them, at 3:30pm in Room 25ABC.

