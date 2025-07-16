Stan Sakai and Dogu Publishing San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Signings, More

Dogu Publishing, the official publishing home of legendary Usagi Yojimbo creator Stan Sakai, returns to San Diego Comic-Con with exclusives, signed memorabilia, and more. Founded to support Sakai’s creative legacy and expand the world of Usagi Yojimbo, Dogu has quickly become a cornerstone for fans of independent comics and premium collectible that honor both craftsmanship and storytelling.

This year, they’ll be at Booth #4807, and they’ve got big news — they’ll be offering signed memorabilia from One Piece actors Mackenyu and Taz Skylar — marking the first time Dogu has showcased exclusive items from both Zoro and Sanji together. Additional details and images are still to be announced, so grab your straw hat and stay tuned.

Also at the booth, they’ll have plenty of Usagi Yojimbo and Stan Sakai exclusives. If you want to get a jumpstart on these items, a small allotment of select exclusives will launch online at 5pm PT on Wednesday, July 16, but the majority of items will be reserved for in-person attendees. Fans are encouraged to line up early at the booth for the best chance to secure these rare items.

Usagi Metal Trading Card Blind Bags — $20

For the first time, Usagi Yojimbo, the iconic samurai rabbit created by Stan Sakai, is being featured in a high-end metal trading card series. Each blind bag contains one randomly packed metal card, with four core designs (limited to 150 each), one ultra-rare chase card (50 total), and a 1/1 grail version hand-signed and numbered by Sakai himself.

Every card is inspired by the Chanbara movies that Stan grew up watching, which helped shape his vision of Miyamoto Usagi. Each illustration serves as an homage to those classic Chanbara films.

Limited Edition Marvel Cover Prints by Stan Sakai — $30

Featuring three of Sakai’s most celebrated Marvel covers — Ultimate X-Men #15, Kid Venom #2, and Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1 — these 11”x17” prints reinterpret Marvel’s icons through Sakai’s unmistakable style. Limited in quantity and printed on high-quality stock, and inspired by chanbara film poster design.

Usagi Yojimbo 24″ x 36″ Limited Edition Poster – Chanbara Tribute — $100

Only 25 of these large-format posters exist, each one drawing inspiration from the visual language of vintage samurai film posters. Printed on heavyweight matte stock and rolled in collector-safe tubing, it’s a bold, cinematic tribute to Usagi Yojimbo’s roots in Japanese storytelling.

Usagi Yojimbo 40th Anniversary Statue – Ruby Red Variant (Pre-Order) — $150

Celebrate four decades of Usagi with this ruby red armor variant of the official Dark Horse Direct statue. Limited to just 300 worldwide, this SDCC-exclusive edition comes with a matching themed trading card and honors the traditional ruby symbol of a 40th anniversary. Pre-orders are open at the booth — no restocks will be issued.

SDCC Exclusive Mystery Comic Pack — $20

Each mystery pack contains four hand-selected Usagi Yojimbo comics, offering rare issues and hidden gems from Stan Sakai’s extensive catalog. Each pack contains a unique mix of rare and collectible issues, personally curated for their artistic merit and market value, with a chance at rare Usagi Yojimbo issues.

Trading Card Blind Bags — $20

Separate from the metal edition, these standard-format blind bags contain collectible Stan Sakai trading cards.

Signature Hat — $35

Usagi vs. Nue Hat — $35

Exclusive T-Shirt — $40