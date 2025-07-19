Dogu Publishing Brings Treasure Trove of One Piece Rarities to San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Dogu Publishing knows what the fans like, and what they like is One Piece, the venerated manga series documenting the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates that spawned the beloved Netflix series. This year, Dogu will be bringing a large variety of One Piece collectible items to San Diego Comic-Con, including signed merchandise from the live-action cast, PSA-authenticated items, PSA-slabbed TCG cards signed by Mackenyu and Taz Skylar, various signed posters and imported rarities.

You’ll be able to find all these treasures plus at the Dogu Publishing booth, #4708, where you can also find all of the Stan and Julie Sakai exclusives.

One Piece Jump Shop Cover Art Canvases – Signed (1 each of Zoro, Sanji, and Iñaki’s Luffy)

One Piece Zoro Kumamoto Figures – Signed

One Piece Bandai Grandline Figures

One Piece Luffy Figure – Signed

One Piece Signed Funk Pops (Zoro, Sanji, Luffy, and Usopp)