Symbiote Studios San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives & Debuts [UPDATE July 18]

Symbiote Studios is suiting up once again for San Diego Comic-Con, bringing fresh apparel, plush, and more fan-favorite merch to the show floor. This year you can find them at booth #5629.

Their booth is always a must-stop visit, thanks in part to their daily daily Rock-Paper-Scissors showdowns with their mascot, Catnip Bravo. Just like normal, if you beat him, you’ll walk away with a special prize.

Comic-Con attendees will be among the very first to see a selection of Transformers and My Little Pony plushes which will be on display for the very first time, in advance of their release later this year.

[UPDATE July 18]

Symbiote Studios has some big news — Transformers voice actors Jason Konopisos (Shockwave) and Frank Todaro (Starscream) will be appearing at the Symbiote Studios Booth #5629 on Friday, July 25 from 12:30pm-1:30pm. Stop by for photos, signings, to get your Symbiote Studios plushies and pins, and more.

Let’s take a look at this year’s exclusives:

[Update June 25]

Symbiote Studios has revealed additional details about their San Diego Comic-Con 2025 exclusives and as expected, they are filled with style, sass, flash and fun for everyone. They’re Robots in Disguise…as PLUSH! New and officially licensed, these Transformers plush will only be available from the Symbiote Studios booth, #5629 while supplies last.

The newest in a long line of iconic Dinobots the Transformers Snarl Plush makes his triumphant debut. Featuring a black G2 head design, embroidered details and fun, colorful spikes, you’ll want to grab a hold of this Snarl Plush and never let go. Take one home from San Diego Comic-Con for $29.99

From shirts to hats to lanyards and pins, fans love to wear their fandoms in any and all fashion. Symbiote Studios is taking that just one step further with their Laserbeak Magnetic Plush. With a magnetic base, you can perch Laserbeak from your shoulder, your arm, or anywhere you like. Laserbeak will sit safe and secure and ready for when you need him. He can be yours for $24.99.

It takes bravery, cunning and determination to be Catnip Bravo, and now it takes excellent core strength as well, because in this Catnit Bravo x Transformers Grimlock Crossover Shirt, it’s Catnip in the driver’s seat. Hey Catnip! Both hands on the wheel…er…the Transformer! Available in a full complement of sizes for $24.99 or 2 shirts for $40.