Tamashii Nations San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [Update July 19]

Tamashii Nations is officially returning to San Diego Comic-Con — and they’re bringing the heat. As the premium collectibles brand from Bandai, Tamashii Nations always delivers high-end figures from fan-favorite franchises like Dragon Ball, Naruto, and beyond.

On their July 1 livecast, Bandai revealed that they would be utilizing the San Diego Comic-Con Portal system for a chance to purchase from their booth. The Portal is scheduled to open on July 7 at 12pm PT and will close on July 17. If you are selected from the Portal you will be contacted by Comic-Con and you will receive a QR code as well as a time slot for your reservation. Access to the Tamashii Nations booth will allow attendees to purchase any of the collectibles, up to three of each. After all Portal reservation times have passed, the store will then open to the general public, provided that there are still exclusives left to sell.

We’ve had plenty of exciting news from Bandai already from other brands under the Bandai umbrella — including game demos and a speakeasy pop-up in the Gaslamp for Little Nightmares III, and a look at this year’s Tamagotchi exclusives as part of the World Tamagotchi Tour.

Here’s a look at this year’s Tamashii Nations exclusives:

[Update July 19]

You’ll be well fed by Tamashii Nations at San Diego Comic-Con. Here’s their full menu of exclusives:

[Previously Posted July 1]

S.H.Monster Arts GODZILLA (2023) Exclusive Edition – $160

Does not require a Portal win to purchase. Produced by Yuji Sakai and designed to capture the look of Godzilla’s glowing dorsal fins by using clear parts with layered paint applied. Will also be available at the Godzilla booth #3345.

Dragon Ball Great Ape Vegeta – $220

Dragon Ball King Piccolo – $100

Includes his iconic throne.

Dragon Ball Beast Gohan – $90

Includes three extra faces and three sets of hands, as well as a full set of aura effect parts.