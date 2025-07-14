Titan Entertainment San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [Update July 14]

Titan Entertainment is back at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, bringing an expansive collection of exclusives, early debuts, and fan-favorite titles to Booth #5537.

Titan consistently delivers some of the most diverse offerings on the show floor, with comics, books, collectibles, and apparel spanning everything from Star Trek and Doctor Who to cult favorites like Rocky Horror, Hannibal, and Godzilla. This year is no exception, with dozens of exclusives and bonus items only available at the convention. Many of their titles include added incentives for SDCC attendees, such as limited enamel pins, exclusive covers, and signed editions.

[UPDATE July 14]

Titan Comics is surprising fans with a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive for Roman Dirge’s Lenore: The Time War, paperback, releasing on Wednesday, July 23. Find it, and all the other great exclusives at booth #5537.

[Previously Posted July 3]

Star Trek: Klingon Next Door with Free Fridge Magnet — $17

Joey Spiotto’s humorous new book makes its debut at SDCC, and every copy comes with a limited edition acrylic fridge magnet featuring a certain Klingon Next Door — with only 100 made. It’s not due in stores until September, so fans can grab their copy early at the con.

Rocky Horror Show: The Official Coloring Book + Free T-Shirt — $15

Celebrate your inner creature of the night with Titan’s debut of their Rocky Horror coloring book. Each copy includes a free t-shirt for fans to color themselves. Quantities are limited.

Junji Ito Collection: A Twisted Coloring Book with Exclusive Cover + Limited Enamel Pin — $16

Every copy features a Comic-Con exclusive cover and includes a rare enamel pin (LE 300). A must-have for any Junji Ito fan.

Godzilla: The Official Cookbook Signed + Glitter Enamel Pin — $35

Featuring over 60 recipes, this debut comes signed by author Kayce Baker and includes a limited-edition glitter Godzilla pin (LE 200).

Star Trek: A Search for Spock + Free Foil Art Print — $50

Get a first look at this upcoming title and receive a free, San Diego Comic-Con exclusive foil art print.

Genshin Impact: The Official Cookbook Signed by Thibaud Villanova — $40

Cook your way across Teyvat with this new release, available early at SDCC with a signed bookplate from the author.

Feeding Hannibal: A Connoisseur’s Cookbook Signed + Exclusive Pin — $30

Back by popular demand, this updated edition includes a new enamel pin. Every copy has been signed by Bryan Fuller and author Janice Poon on special limited-edition bookplates.

Rebel Moon: Creatio Signed by Zach Snyder – $200

Own a piece of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon universe with this ultra-limited deluxe set, featuring Creatio: Director’s Cut Storyboards signed by Snyder himself. The bundle also includes Wolf and Wurm hardcovers with exclusive dust jackets, all housed in a special slipcase. Only a very limited number will be available at SDCC.

Conan: Songs of the Slain Signed by Tim Lebbon – $20

Conan returns in an all-new adventure as the legendary barbarian-turned-king sets out on a brutal quest for vengeance after an old ally is attacked. “Extremely limited” copies available.

Doctor Who: Thirteen-Piece TARDIS Enamel Pin Collection Volume Two — $125

A world-exclusive sequel set featuring 13 new enamel TARDIS variants. Following the sold-out 2023 debut, this set is extremely limited. Available from Preview Night onward, and first come/first serve.



Doctor Who: “TARDIS Visits San-Diego” T-Shirt — $25

Celebrate Who Meets Con with this exclusive SDCC 2025 tee, featuring a TARDIS skylining over San Diego in artwork by Kelly Yates. Available in sizes S–4XL, while supplies last.

Doctor Who: Cosmic TARDIS T-Shirt — $25

Another exclusive design from Kelly Yates celebrating the cosmic adventures of the Doctor’s ride. Available in sizes S–4XL.

Doctor Who: Kawaii Doctors Vortex T-Shirt — $25

Whovian cuteness hits full throttle with adorably stylized portrayals of all the Doctors by famed Kawaii artist Kelly Yates. Sizes S–4XL, super-limited stock.

Junji Ito: Six All-New Junji Ito Horror Enamel Pins — $20 each

Descend into manga horror with Junji Ito’s six exclusive enamel pins inspired by his most haunting stories. You can purchase The Chill, Glyceride, Oshikiri, Painter, Slug Girl, and Supernatural Transfer Student for $20 each. Get these limited pins at Titan’s booth, available from Preview Night onwards.

Conan the Barbarian #21 SDCC Exclusive with Foil Dan Panosian Cover — $15

The start of a new story arc, this edition features a Comic-Con exclusive foil cover by Dan Panosian.

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #22 – SDCC Exclusive Jason Shawn Alexander Virgin Cover – $10

The Cimmerian’s journey into Stygia deepens as the tendrils of the Great Serpent grow stronger. This SDCC edition features a virgin variant cover by Jason Shawn Alexander.

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #8 – SDCC Exclusive Joe Jusko Foil – $20

A trio of tales awaits Conan fans in this special issue, including new stories from Liam Sharp, Dennis Culver, Chris Burnham, Fred Kennedy, and Marco Rudy. The SDCC edition features a foil variant by legendary fantasy artist Joe Jusko.

SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING #1 – SDCC Exclusive Mike Mignola B&W Variant – $10

The brooding Puritan swordsman returns in this new series, and this variant showcases a striking black-and-white cover by Mike Mignola.

RETURN TO SKULL ISLAND #1 – SDCC Exclusive Inhyuk Lee B&W Variant – $10

Set in Legendary’s Monsterverse, this follow-up to the Skull Island animated series explores Kong’s world. The SDCC edition includes a black-and-white variant cover by Inhyuk Lee.

HEAT SEEKER: EXPOSED. A GUN HONEY SERIES #1 – SDCC Exclusive Tehani Farr Foil – $15 / Virgin — $10

A Gun Honey spin-off starring Joanna Tan’s explosive ex. This variant features a foil cover by Tehani Farr and continues the stylish espionage drama that fans love.

HEAT SEEKER: EXPOSED. A GUN HONEY SERIES #2 – SDCC Exclusive Derrick Chew Copic – $10

Derrick Chew brings his signature flair to this exclusive cover of issue #2. Joanna Tan’s ex is back in action with more espionage and deception.

REBEL MOON: NEMESIS #1 – SDCC Exclusive Kael Ngu Foil – $15

Gail Simone pens this prequel to Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon universe. This edition comes with a shimmering foil variant cover by Kael Ngu, spotlighting the rise of Nemesis.