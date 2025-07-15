Toy Temple San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives

Make a pilgrimage to Toy Temple, a go-to destination for limited-edition collectibles from top fandoms. This year, you’ll find them at Booth #929 on the exhibit floor, offering exclusives from Peanuts, Kaiju No. 8, and more.
Let’s take a look at their exclusives:
Baby Snoopy on Pumpkin Youtooz — $30
LE 1000
French Snoopy Youtooz — $30
LE1000
Ushanka Snoopy Youtooz — $30
LE 1000
Invader Zim – GIR — $30
LE 1000
Cult of Lab 16″ Lab Sit — $60
LE 1000
Kaiju No. 8 Collector Cards EPOCH — Purchase a box for $100 and receive a FREE promo card
Box: LE 196 | Promos: LE 100