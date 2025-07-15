Toy Temple San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives

Make a pilgrimage to Toy Temple, a go-to destination for limited-edition collectibles from top fandoms. This year, you’ll find them at Booth #929 on the exhibit floor, offering exclusives from Peanuts, Kaiju No. 8, and more.

Let’s take a look at their exclusives:

Baby Snoopy on Pumpkin Youtooz — $30

LE 1000

French Snoopy Youtooz — $30

LE1000

Ushanka Snoopy Youtooz — $30

LE 1000

Invader Zim – GIR — $30

LE 1000

Cult of Lab 16″ Lab Sit — $60

LE 1000

Kaiju No. 8 Collector Cards EPOCH — Purchase a box for $100 and receive a FREE promo card

Box: LE 196 | Promos: LE 100