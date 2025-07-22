Trinity Comics Bringing Exclusives & Signings to San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Trinity Comics is bringing the firepower to Booth #5553 at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with an impressive lineup of comic exclusives, creator signings, and high-impact appearances that promise to make this their most unforgettable showing yet. This year, Trinity is pulling out all the stops — offering fans premium books you won’t find anywhere else on the show floor.

Every book is produced in premium NM+ condition, with sequentially numbered COAs and ultra-limited holofoil variants randomly inserted.

Trinity’s SDCC 2025 exclusive lineup includes:

Fantastic Four #1 – Lee Bermejo SDCC Exclusive

Color and Grayscale Editions – Limited to 555

Fantastic Four #1 – Adi Granov SDCC Exclusive

Color and Grayscale Editions – Limited to 555

Star Wars #1 – E.M. Gist SDCC Exclusive

Limited to 500

Planet Death – John Giang SDCC Exclusive

Limited to 299 — Available Saturday at 1pm only

Secret Saturday Exclusive Drop

Details under wraps, but not to be missed

The Unchosen #1 – Peach Momoko Whatnot-Only SDCC Exclusive

Available through Whatnot SDCC Shows

Each exclusive is available only from Trinity Comics — no partners, no wholesale — with top-tier production, premium packaging, and chase holofoil COAs randomly inserted to elevate your collection.

The exclusives are just the beginning. Trinity’s booth will also host a powerhouse lineup of talent all week long, with signing appearances from Adi Granov, Lee Bermejo, E.M. Gist, Humberto Ramos, John Giang, Andrew K. Currey, and writer Robert Venditti. You’ll also get the chance to meet Alpha Takahashi, the voice of Psylocke in Marvel Rivals, and Planet Death writer and John Wick co-creator Derek Kolstad.