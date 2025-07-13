Main Menu

UDON San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 13]

UDON Entertainment is bringing the fight — and the art — to San Diego Comic-Con for 2025. The publisher and collectibles company always brings their A-game to the convention, celebrating popular titles like Street Fighter, Mega Man, Persona, and countless other fan-favorite franchises. You can find them on the show floor at Booth #100.

[UPDATE July 13]

Legendary creator Kia Asamiya — known for Silent Möbius, Steam Detectives, and Batman: Child of Dreams — will be offering a limited run of just 30 original shikishi board commissions for $500 each, with commission orders opening on Monday, July 14 at 9am PT on UDONStore.com.

He’ll also headline a panel on Thursday, July 24 from 3:30pm–4:30pm in Room 24ABC and sign autographs for fans Friday-Sunday at the UDON booth. Each signing will be limited to 100 fans per day with a $150 purchase of Asamiya merchandise, including the debut of his new hardcover art book, Kia Asamiya Sketchworks, available for $50.

Beyond Asamiya’s spotlight, UDON has a stacked lineup of exclusives across the Shantae, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Darkstalkers, Rival Schools, Persona, and Silent Möbius franchises. Attendees who spend $80 or more in a single transaction at the booth will receive one random collectible metal card, with designs featuring Sagat & Alex (Street Fighter 6), Bolo (Shantae), and Akira & Hayato (Rival Schools) — while supplies last.

Here’s a look at what you’ll find:

Shantae Beach Tee – $35
Double-sided, pale blue unisex tee featuring new comic art by Mikan.

Petite Fighters – Shantae Series Pins – $15 each
Hard enamel pins with original art by Mikan, each on a backing card.

Shimmering Shantae Tee – $40
Ink black shirt with silver metallic ink and art by Erin Bozon.

2025 Shantae Swimsuit Special CVR X4 – Mikan – $20
Features exclusive Nega Shantae art

2025 Shantae Swimsuit Special CVR X5 – Life Is Pi (Foil) – $20
Gold foil variant cover art by Life Is Pi.

2024 Shantae Swimsuit Special CVR X2 – Mikan – $20
Variant cover by Mikan.

Street Fighter 6 Aki Tee – Mita Chisato – $40
SDCC exclusive tee featuring art of Aki, available only at Booth #100.

Street Fighter Summer Vibes Only Tee – REIQ – $35
Double-sided tee with Chun-Li and Cammy in summer gear.

Street Fighter Chun-Li Gold Dragon Tee – Panzer – $40
Metallic gold foil tee featuring Chun-Li, SDCC 2025 edition.

Mega Man Helmet Lucky Draw – $10 per draw
Pull a random helmet from across the Mega Man franchise.

Mega Man Rock & Roll Retro Tee – $35
Retro design featuring Rock, Roll, Rush, and Dr. Light.

Mega Man Animal Companions Lucky Draw – 2 for $10
Draw for pins of Rush, Tango, Treble, and more.

Mega Man X Vile Tee – $35
A bold new tee featuring the fan-favorite villain.

Petite Fighters – Darkstalkers Series Pins – $15 each
Hard enamel pins with art by Mikan, mounted on card backs.

Darkstalkers Morrigan SDCC Variant Pin – $15
Collector’s edition pin featuring Morrigan’s black costume.

Darkstalkers Bust Pin Collection – $15 each
New bust-style pins of classic Night Warriors characters.

Rival Schools Comic Panel Tee – $35
First-ever Rival Schools shirt featuring manga panel artwork.

Taiyo High Metal Card Set – $50
Metal folio card set featuring Batsu, Hinata, and Kyosuke.

Rival Schools Emote Tee – $35
T-shirt with expressive artwork drawn from the fighting game series.

Persona 5 Tactica B&W Enamel Pin Lucky Draw – $10 per draw
Monochrome pin series with randomly drawn characters.

Persona 5 Tactica Glitter Can-Badges Lucky Draw – $10 per draw
Shiny collectible can badges celebrating P5 Tactica.

Silent Möbius Supernatural Tee – $35
Celebrate the sci-fi noir manga with this all-new SDCC debut tee.

Steam Detectives Tee – $35
Get your official Steam Detectives shirt, straight from Steam City.

[UPDATE June 27]

Kicking off their 2025 exclusives is a show-stopper: the Street Fighter 6 A.K.I. SDCC Exclusive Tee, priced at $40 and featuring all-new art by Capcom’s own Mita Chisato. It’s available only at Booth #100 and in limited quantities, so be sure to strike fast to claim yours.

