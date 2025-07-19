Under the Tents 2025: StylinBoxes, Danny Trejo, Veve, Comic-Con: The Cruise, Kevin Smith Hall H Friday

With absolutely no regrets whatsoever, I am announcing this will be the final edition of Under the Tents 2025. Our team will still be updating other posts as news trickles in over the next few days – ANY DAY NOW, MARVEL BOOTH – but this will be the last roundup of the “best of the rest.” We’ve all got the same place to be in a few days. Let’s just get there, already.

If at least one of your fandoms doesn’t have an officially licensed StylinBoxes mystery box, then what are we doing? Find StylinBoxes all over the Exhibit Hall (StylinBoxes is at booths 415, 900, 5029, 5545, 5621) and look out in particular this year for Voltron, Dragon Ball Z, and Power Rangers boxes.

Spoke Art has spoken. Say hi to Dave Perillo on Saturday 2pm-3pm at booth #4900.

Get exposed to Lucio Parrillo’s Marvel Swimsuit Special #1 SDCC Exclusive at ComicXposure booth #2302.

🚨 SDCC EXCLUSIVE REVEAL #1! 🚨 Marvel Swimsuit Special #1 by Lucio Parrillo 📅 July 23rd at 6PM PST 📍 Booth #2302 at SDCC 🚨 NO PRE-SALES! Limited website quantities for those who can't attend! Set your alarms! ⏰ https://t.co/cHQeRejkUd #SDCC #MarvelComics #ComicXposure pic.twitter.com/o0XIlSLbKj — ComicXposure (@comic_xposure) July 18, 2025

Any San Diego Comic-Con where Danny Trejo graces us with his presence is a good one. Machete himself will be on hand for Arcana Studio Presents: Ultraduck with Danny Trejo on Thursday, July 24 from 3pm-4 pm in Room 32AB. Come for Machete, but stay for the giveaway Ultraduck pin for all attendees.

Luann turns 40 this year, so celebrate that Luanniversary with a limited edition Puddles figurine created by Tony Newman and signed by Luann creator Greg Evans. Snag one for $200 at National Cartoonists Society Booth #1307.

More originals coming from JYK All Day. Well, maybe. Possibly. Neat!

Squeezing in a few originals before the show! Let's see how many I can crank out by then. #sdcc pic.twitter.com/yqfX7A1VQ8 — JYK All Day @ SDCC CC-08 (@JYK_AllDay) July 18, 2025

Exclusive The Toxic Avenger glow-in-the-dark VHS available Nerds Nest Collectibles at Booth #A-11. Technology, am I right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nerds Nest Collectibles (@nerdsnestcollectibles)

Grab an exclusive Droppp digital sticker (two rarities!) at Funko Booth #5341 and be entered in a Digital Pop! pack giveaway. If you want. You don’t have to.

Who’s going to SDCC next week?! Visit the @OriginalFunko booth and get a FREE SDCC '25 Droppp Sticker AND be entered for a pack giveaway! This exclusive digital sticker comes in two rarities — Common and Rare — and can only be found at the event! Show off that you were at SDCC… pic.twitter.com/9dbQrdrzCu — Droppp (@Dropppio) July 18, 2025

OH MY GOD, BADALI JEWELRY IS HAVING A FIRE…. sale. Get 30% off during Preview Night at Booth #715 or online, or 15% online Thursday-Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Badali Jewelry (@badalijewelry)

SpooksbieBoo (Booth #2748) will have two LE100 Coraline Moonlight Adventure exclusives: An enamel pin (glitter variant available) for $15 and a shirt (XS-4XL available) for $35.

Comic-Con: The Cruise will cruise (whatever, get over it) into Booth #4021 with free pins, a prize wheel (you can win a free cruise for two!), and more. CC:TC is also cruising (get over it) to Room 25ABC on Thursday, July 24, 2pm-3pm to present a panel on Expanding the Comic-Con Experience. Panelists include CC:TC cruise director Jessica Gasparolo along with SDCC mainstays Felicia Day, Robb Pearlman, Amanda Conner, and Jimmy Palmiotti.

On Fat Man Beyond, Kevin Smith revealed he will be moderating Friday’s (July 25) Predator: Badlands (4:15pm-5:15pm) and Tron: Ares (5:30pm-6:30pm) Hall H panels. Trust me, I briefly looked at the automatically generated transcript, so it’s true.

Charity auction alert: get a shirt quilt made by Tracy R, support a great cause in charity:water. Swing by California Browncoats Booth #A-07 to bid.

Our amazing volunteer, Tracy R made this t shirt quilt for us! Bid on it at our booth at #sdcc to help us raise money for @charitywater! #SanDiegoComicCon2025 pic.twitter.com/LZ8HG2eF3a — California Browncoats: SDCC booth A/7 (@CABrowncoats) July 18, 2025

One last James Silvani original art preview for the road. Remember: 5×7″ for $60, 9×12″ starting at $140. Got it?

More stand-outs for the 5×7” original art binder headin’ to SDCC! pic.twitter.com/oVB06anJQR — James Silvani SDCC Artist Alley ii-06 (@SilvaniArt) July 18, 2025

Three chances to get your books signed by Claudio Sanchez and Chondra Echert at Evil Ink Comics #1730.

Who's going to be at San Diego Comic Con next weekend?! Make sure to stop by Booth 1730 to say hi, and don't miss out on the chance to get your books signed by @claudioPsanchez and @chonnye! #sdcc #amorywars pic.twitter.com/6jbNMhQuaC — Evil Ink Comics (@EvilInkComics) July 18, 2025

Small Press Table #L-02 meets Shifter School. Grab an LE 100 Jason pin and a concept sketch issue.

Finally get to announce this, special Jason pin has been approved as a @Comic_Con 2025 exclusive item. Limited edition of 100. I also have a special concept issue of #ShifterSchool made up of all my concept sketch pages following Jason through Shifter Shores. Small Press L-02. pic.twitter.com/h3fHy782XP — Bash & Choco ❂ @SDCC (@TransformARTive) July 18, 2025

Come get your Tron-themed #foodporn at Grant Grill at the US Grant hotel (326 Broadway) from Tuesday-Sunday (July 22-27).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The US Grant, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Diego (@theusgrant)

You can count on three things from the Her Universe Fashion Show: Ashley Eckstein will host, there is going to be a constant stream of amazing outfits on the runway, and there will be a gift bag for all attendees. This year, Lug is paying for the privilege of all that sweet, sweet brand exposure that comes with a stream of attendees dispersing out of the Manchester Grand Hyatt carrying the same thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Her Universe (@heruniverse)

This might be the droid you’re looking for. If you’re attending SDCC Saturday AND Sunday (not July 26 OR 27 but July 26 AND 27): The Imperial Sands Garrison of the 501st Legion is hosting a Droid Hunt on Saturday with prizes being awarded on Sunday. Read the full instructions on Facebook.

Veve! If you’re into Veve, then you already know what’s up. If you’re not into Veve but you do like comic book exclusive variants, then check these out over at Veve’s takeover of the ECG Vault Gallery (530 6th Avenue, San Diego) on Friday, July 25. Veve? Veve!

Finally, congratulations to Unbox Industries for making the cutoff! Now, allow them to try to cut you off from your money with two GodzillaVerse SDCC exclusives, both available at Creature Bazaar/DKE Booth #2643: Unbox and Toho are bringing a GITD version of the 1954 Godzilla as designed by the legendary Japanese design group MDA (Mash Dream Art) for $85.



Unbox, Transmission Toys, and Toho are bringing a GITD Toxic Blue colorway version of Hedorah, as designed by artist Mutant Vinyl Hardcore to release his very own version of the Godzilla foe Hedorah for $375.



Anything we missed? Let us know by dropping us a line, or tweet us at @SD_Comic_Con. Nope, that’s all you get for 2025! See you for Under the Tents 2026.

