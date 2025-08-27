San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Returning Registration Visual Guide

We are exactly a month out from San Diego Comic-Con 2025, and it’s already time to start planning on how you’re going to get back to the convention for next year.

San Diego Comic-Con Returning Registration for 2026 is set for Saturday, October 4 at 9AM PT – which means that for better or worse, you’ll know soon whether you’re attending the pop culture juggernaut next year.

This badge sale is only for those who are eligible for Returning Registration — which means you must have purchased a San Diego Comic-Con 2025 as a paid general attendee. Any other badge type, including press, professionals and their guests, volunteers, and other special groups, will have their registration at a later date. If you didn’t purchase a San Diego Comic-Con 2025 badge (either because you’re new or because you skipped a year), you’ll need to wait for Open Registration, which will take place on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

So now that you know you’re eligible: Are you ready?

Just in case you’re not, we’ve put together a guide and tips on making sure you are ready for the Returning Registration sale.

You can also join us, whether you’re buying a badge or just wanting to hang out, at the SDConCast’s Returning Registration Live Coverage podcast. We’ll be kicking things off at 8:30AM PT, 30 minutes after the waiting room officially opens and 30 minutes before the sale kicks off, and we’ll be updating on any issues we see users having, badge inventory, and more. Plus, it’s a great way to celebrate getting a badge. Or great background noise as you crack open a bottle of wine to drown your sorrows.

What You Need

Above all else, you need to actually be eligible for Returning Registration for 2026 (rocket science, right?). As mentioned above, you can only participate in Returning Registration if you purchased (and did not refund) a San Diego Comic-Con 2025 General Attendee badge.

To see if you are eligible to participate in Returning Registration, log in to your Member ID account and look for the “Eligibility: Comic-Con 2026 Returning Registration” located in the upper left corner under your name, Member ID, and email.

Once you’ve verified that you’re eligible, you’ll need to gather a few things:

Credit card information

How many badges you are buying (you can buy for up to 3 individuals, including yourself) and what days they want

Login information for your Member ID (Member ID and password)

The last name and Member ID of anyone you are buying a badge for (each person must be eligible for Returning Registration on their own)

IMPORTANT! SO IMPORTANT! Last names are now combined with suffixes. If your name appears in your Member ID as “Jane Doe-Greene, Jr.” then your “last name” would be “Doe-Greene, Jr.”. Any other combination or spelling of that, down to the comma, would result in a “User not found” when trying to find you to actually purchase badges. If in a badge buying group, we STRONGLY recommend taking a screenshot of the way your name appears in your Member ID and sending that to anyone in your badge buying group.

Price & Payment

Be familiar with the cost of a badge. Single day badges will run $85 each for a Thursday, Friday, and/or Saturday badge, with $64 for a Sunday badge or for a Wednesday Preview Night badge (only available if you’ve purchased all four days). A combined four-day badge with Preview Night will run you $383. Additionally, there is a $15 handling fee per person you are purchasing for.

Here’s the breakdown of prices:

When paying, credit cards and payment can’t be split. Meaning that if you are purchasing badges for multiple people, you will input just one credit card. However, after the sale, you have the option to have each person pay for their own badge… but you have to be fast. More information on that below.

Trusting those in your badge buying group is even more important than ever before, as CCI physically mails badges to each individual attendee (except for international attendees, who will still need to pick up on-site, or see the note below). If you buy someone else’s badge and they don’t pay you, CCI will not get involved and cancel their badge — so use common sense when dealing with strangers on the internet and money. And if someone in your group is found to have sold their badge, Comic-Con International has been known to cancel all badges that were also purchased with that one. Yes, really.

Badges will be mailed to the “Primary Shipping” address in your Member ID. If you’re an international attendee, you can either enter the US domestic address of a friend, or choose to pick up your badge on-site.

The Process

On the morning of the sale, between 8AM-9AM PT, you will go to the Member ID portal. From here, you will be redirected to a QueueIt waiting room, which will count down to the actual start of the sale, which will kick off at 9AM PT. The waiting room looks something like this:

If there are multiple members of your family trying on a single device, remember to have each person login on a separate browser.

Yellow status bars, like the one above, will continue to appear and give updates throughout the sale.

Beginning just after 9am, QueueIt will randomize everyone in the waiting room. It’s a quick process, and truly random — and those who arrived at 8AM on the dot have as much chance of getting a “good” spot in line as those who entered at 8:59AM. There is no advantage to arriving early. However, there is a disadvantage to arriving late, as those who try to enter after 9AM will be placed at the back of the line. For this reason, it might be good to arrive a little early, to test that everything is working properly prior to 9AM.

Once the sale kicks off and everyone has been randomized (this process typically takes less than a minute), you will have a “Toucan” and a status bar to roughly approximate how close the Toucan is to being able to purchase — along with an estimated wait time. For some, this may be only a few minutes. For others, it may be “more than an hour”. But fear not! It took 94 minutes for Returning Registration to sell out in 2025, so even those with “more than an hour” could very well secure badges.

IMPORTANT! SO IMPORTANT! Do not, under any circumstances, share your link once you are in the waiting room (or after you have made it through to purchase). This includes sharing screenshots if your waiting room with your Queue-It ID at the bottom. This link is yours and yours alone and CCI will be monitoring the link in order to detect fraud.

If you are accidentally removed from the waiting room or lose connectivity, simply click to return to your Member ID and you’ll be redirected to the QueueIt waiting room. You will be put back with the same group you were previously.

When it is your turn to purchase a badge, you will be asked to login.

Once logged in, you should be taken directly to the buying page. It is here that you can choose who to purchase for. If you wish to purchase for yourself, it will come up automatically under the Registrants tab with your information, and you can select Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and/or Sunday badges, as inventory allows. Once you have made your daily selections, click Add to Cart.

Wish to register someone who isn’t you? Click the Register Another Member ID tab.

If you add all four daily badges (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) to your cart, you will be taken to a second page which will give you the option to also purchase Preview Night, depending on inventory availability. If you wish to add it and it’s available, click Add to Cart and then Continue.

Once you’ve added one set of badges, you’ll see a pop-up window that you’ve successfully added to your cart. If you’ve registered everyone you want to register, choose Checkout. If you wish to add additional people (again, you can register for up to three including yourself), click Register Another Member.

If you choose to register another member, you’ll be taken back to this screen, and will need to select the Register Another Member ID tab. Enter the Member ID and last name of the person you are looking for and click Search, and it should pull them up.

If you get “User Not Found”, this is likely because you have mistyped their Member ID.

Remember, Last Names must appear exactly as they do in the Member ID, including suffixes and commas. Once the sale starts, no one can login to their Member ID as normal to double check, so it’s incredibly important to make sure you’ve written down your last name exactly as it appears ahead of time.

Check the boxes to add each day that person wants as before, and click Add to Cart.

If you get the message that “Product requires membership access unavailable to participant”, this is likely because

Someone got in ahead of you and already purchased all available badge days for that person.

The person is not eligible for this sale.

After you’ve added everyone you wish to register (up to three people, which can include yourself or can be three other people), you’ll click to Checkout. From here, you’ll be taken to enter your payment information.

IMPORTANT! If at any point it tells you that a badge day has sold out and won’t let you continue to checkout, click the red X beside the badge day that has sold out on the recap in the sidebar to remove it from your cart. It should let you proceed as normal from there.

Once you have selected all badge days you wish to add for up to three Member IDs, enter your credit card information (CCI accepts Visa, Mastercard, or American Express) and billing address, then click “Save”. If you already have a credit card saved to your account, click Save & Continue.

On the next page, you will see a recap of your purchase, and an option to Process Order on the right hand side.

Click Process Order and you’re done!

The Member ID of the purchaser should receive a recap e-mail, and badge confirmation e-mails with barcodes will be sent “at a later date”.

IMPORTANT! Payments will not be processed immediately. Once checkout is complete, each individual person will be able to login and see a “Pay Now” option until the card is processed, but this is not required. Payments will be processed within 72 hours, at which point that option will go away.

A few notes about this:

If in a badge buying group, it can be beneficial to do this though — if each person pays for their own prior to CCI/Configio automatically charging the card, then you don’t have to exchange money with other people at all.

If for some reason your card declines, they will continue trying to run it daily for 30 days.

However, if you choose to do this, simply login to your Member ID after the sale. Don’t wait too long — we would recommend doing it within the first few hours after the sale, to ensure you do this prior to the credit card from the original order being hit.

From your Dashboard, click My Notifications. Then click the yellow Pay button.

This will take you to a new screen. Fill out the totals in the Amount column (note: One will seem higher than it should because it will have the $15 service fee). Click Add Payment beside each one.

Then click Checkout and continue checking out as normal.

The Technical Side

Here is a quick overview:

The following browsers have been tested:

Firefox : Latest version

: Latest version Google Chrome : Latest version

: Latest version Safari : Latest version

: Latest version Microsoft EDGE: Latest version

Additionally, while some have reported success using mobile devices and tablets, Comic-Con International does not recommend this (and neither do we — have you tried to use their site on mobile?!).

Tips

Although the randomized waiting room theoretically “evened the playing field” for all attendees at having the same chance at scoring a badge, there is still at least one tactic that might give you an advantage: Buddying up. Work with friends, as well as the Comic-Con community at large. We recommend the Facebook groups San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) Attendees and SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON.

Theoretically, the larger the circle of people you are working with to try to score badges, the better chance you have at getting one. After all, if you’re working with nine people, there is a better chance at three of those people will be placed in a “good” spot in line and be able to purchase badges for all nine team members, than there is a chance that on their own, all nine individuals will be given a “good” spot in line. The larger the group, the better the odds.

Only work with people that you trust and feel comfortable sharing money with, and who you trust to pay you back for their badge.

Also be aware of all the new(ish) changes — particularly in relation to last names/suffixes (screenshot your name and share that!), and how to remove badge days if they sell out while in your cart.

Children under 12 who receive a free badge will register on-site still.

It’s also important to be prepared prior to the sale. We’d like to think you’re all up to speed already — you are now.

And just remember, if you’re not successful in Returning Registration… you’ll get another shot, in Open Registration, set for November 15, 2025.

Will you be trying to buy a badge in Returning Registration? Let us know in the comments.