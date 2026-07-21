Butts on Things San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Exclusives & Debuts [UPDATE July 21]

No ifs, ands, or butts about it: Brian Cook is bringing plenty of cheek to San Diego Comic-Con once again.

The artist behind Butts on Things, Brian Cook, is celebrating a major milestone this year, marking the 10th anniversary of his delightfully ridiculous series that has had us all looking at everyday objects very differently ever since. To commemorate the very special occasion, Cook is packing Booth #4523 with an all-new lineup of “debutt” releases, San Diego Comic-Con exclusives, and all the terrible puns he can fit into one release schedule (or maybe that last part is just our team).

For exclusives, note that there is a limit of two per customer, with an allotment set aside for each day of the show.

Butts on Things isn’t half-assing this anniversary celebration. Here’s everything making its way to the booth:

[UPDATE July 21]

Butts on Things Slap Bracelet “Booty Slappers” — $5

Take the cheeks with you wherever you go with a brand new slap bracelet.

[UPDATE July 20]

Beach Ball — $10

Bring a little butt humor to the beach, the pool, or the convention with a colorful new beach ball. Features printing on all six sides, with three sides being clear, and three sides solid.

Yoda Luggage Tag — $10

Pick up this super limited debut, with the remaining inventory launching online after the con.

Bootyland Badge Ribbon — FREE with purchase

As if you needed another reason to shop the Butts on Things booth. While supplies last.

[UPDATE July 18]

The Cheekiest Place on Earth Pin Set (SDCC Exclusive) — $25

When you wish upon a butt… The happiest place on Earth just got a little cheekier in this oversized pin set.

It’s limited to 800, with a daily allotment, and a limit of two per customer.

[UPDATE July 17]

Mystery Exclusive Pin Giveaway (SDCC Exclusive) — FREE

Free butt? Don’t mind if we do. Each morning before the Exhibit Hall opens, artist Brian Cook will post a secret code word to his Instagram Story. Simply tell the code word to the team while you’re in line at the booth, and you’ll score that day’s mystery exclusive pin. Only 100 will be available each day, so you’ll want to get there early.

[UPDATE July 16]

AT-AT Pin Set (SDCC Exclusive) — $20

The Empire Strikes… Butt, in this two-piece pin set. This one is limited to 800 pieces, with a daily allotment and a limit of two per customer.

[UPDATE July 15]

Mandalorian Minifig Pin (SDCC Exclusive) — $14

This bounty hunter has picked up a little extra cargo. Butts on Things has a cheeky new perspective on a galaxy far, far away. It’s limited to 500, with an allotment per day and a limit of two per customer.

Boba Fett Minifig Pin (SDCC Exclusive) — $14

There’s room enough for more than one butt in this galaxy, though, and Boba Fett also gets the Butts on Things treatment in this Comic-Con exclusive. Like the other, it’s also limited to 500 pieces, with a daily allotment and a limit of two per customer.

[UPDATE July 14]

Read End of Line (SDCC Exclusive) — $14

If you’ve ever found yourself stuck at the back of a Comic-Con line, this pin is for you. Just don’t actually be at the rear end of line to pick this one up, because we suspect it’s going to go fast. It’s limited to 600 pieces, with a daily allotment, and a limit of two per customer.

[UPDATE July 13 #2]

Alien Butt (Debutt) — $12

Take us to your leader… with backside.

[UPDATE July 13 #1]

Backside to the Future Pin (Debutt) — $12

Great Scott… it’s got cheeks! This time-traveling tribute gives a familiar movie car the full Butts on Things makeover, proving the road to 88 miles per hour leads straight to Booth #4523.

[UPDATE July 12]

Heiny Pin (Debutt) — $12

Butts on Things is bottling up another food-inspired “debutt” pin with a condiment that’s got just a little extra junk in the trunk.

[UPDATE July 11]

Bum Cypher Pin (Debutt) — $12

It’s gonna get weird. Are you just a triangle trying to save you from the delusions society gave you? Well, Butts on Things is paying some cheeky tribute to a three-sided being who believes gravity is a lie.

[UPDATE July 10]

Booty Jams Pin (Debutt) — $12

Drop it like it’s hot. Booty Jams are back, and this one’s guaranteed to be a cheek-topper (will we stop with the puns? Absolutely not).

Brian’s latest “debutt” puts a butt-themed spin on the classic mixtape.

Dumpster Butt (SDCC Exclusive)

Here at the UBlog, we’re big fans of both Butts on Things and 100% Soft (artist Truck Torrence, creator of the beloved Dumpster Fire vinyl that you either already proudly own or have been meaning to buy for years).

This year, the duo are teaming up for an absolute trash fire with a little extra cheek. Their “Dumpster Butt” collaboration pin combines everyone’s favorite burning dumpster with everyone’s favorite rear ends, creating an exclusive that’s, well… absolute garbage (and we mean that as the highest compliment).

The pin is limited to 1600 pieces, with 800 available at Butts on Things Booth #4523, and the other 800 available at 100% Soft Booth #315. Like the rest of Butts on Things exclusives, Brian will have a daily allotment set aside, and a limit of two per customer.

[UPDATE July 9]

Frozen Cheeks Mystery Pin Collection (Debutt) — $14 each blind bag

Hold onto your butts, things are getting frosty in here. Butts on Things’ newest mystery pin collection is serving up six butt-themed ice cream treats to collect, including one rare and one super rare design hidden inside the blind bags.

Will you scoop your favorite on the first try, or keep chasing that ultra-rare cone?

[UPDATE July 8]

10 Year Anniversary Sketchbook (Debutt) — Signed

Ten years of putting butts on just about everything deserves a celebration. So Brian Cook is commemorating a decade of Butts on Things with a brand new 52-page signed sketchbook, packed with never-before-seen sketches, behind-the-scenes artwork, and a look back at a decade of, well, putting butts on things.