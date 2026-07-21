CODA San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Exclusives, Signings

What do you get when you meld three of the most creative minds in the alternative poster industry? CODA. You get CODA. Featuring co-founder of Mondo and Grammy award-winning designer Rob Jones, Spoke Art gallery owner Ken Harman, and Animal Rummy‘s Jenni Jones, CODA has spent the year since its inception offering high-quality, art-forward prints and records from all corners of the pop culture spectrum.

They are returning to San Diego Comic-Con where they will share a booth with Spoke Art at #4900. This year they will be featuring new works from artists Francesco Francavilla, Rory Kurtz and Phantom City Creative, plus archive prints by Charles Schultz.

Artist Francesco Francavilla will be paying a visit to the CODA booth on Saturday from 3pm to 4pm. Francesco will be signing his new Vampire Circus poster, guests are welcome to bring three additional items for signing with every poster purchase.

CODA is teaming up with the Peanuts to bring Snoopy and Charlie Brown fans a dose of nostalgia with a pair of Dell Comics reproductions from deep in the archives

Parka – Peanuts issue 12, February 1962 (Dell Comics) by Charles Schultz

18″ x 24″ 100# French Kraft-Tone Standard White paper

Edition of 150 copies, hand numbered

Printed by Lady Lazarus, Houston, TX



Skate – Peanuts Issue 11, November 1961 (Dell Comics) – by Charles Schultz

18″ x 24″

Imperial Red: Edition of 40 copies

Lemon Drop: Edition of 20 copies

Orange Fizz: Edition of 20 copies

Blue Raspberry: Edition of 20 copies

Brown Box Kraft: Edition of 20 copies

All copies hand humbered

Printed by Lady Lazarus, Houston Texas

Batman: The Animated Series “Mad Love” by Phantom City Creative

CODA SDCC Exclusive Variant

7 color screenprint

Edition of 220 copies

Additional versions available at the Sideshow booth and also at CODACurates.com