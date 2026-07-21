UCC Distributing San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Exclusives

UCC Distributing is heading back to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with another massive lineup of exclusives and collectibles at Booth #5613 — the same prime spot as previous years, located against the back wall and accessible via aisles 1300, 1200, or 1100. If you’re navigating from the entrance, head through Lobby/Hall B1 and look for the staff holding UCC signs and the brand-new giant neon sign atop the booth.

Over the last several years, UCC has become one of the convention’s most consistently crowded booths, thanks to a mix of anime, gaming, horror, television, and pop culture merch that tends to disappear from shelves fast. This year, one of the biggest draws will be the exclusive debut of the new Dungeon Crawler Carl figure line from Playmates Toys, launching exclusively at SDCC through UCC Distributing. Based on Matt Dinniman’s wildly popular sci-fi and fantasy series, the new line is ready to “crawl” its way onto collectors’ shelves.

UCC Distributing will also have their second booth again this year, #1401, which will feature Dungeon Crawler Carl, Baby Three, and standing cats (though items can still be purchased at Booth #5613 as well). Note that this second #1401 booth will not require a lottery win to shop. This booth will mainly be focused on Dungeon Crawler Carl, with a photo opp, in which you can put yourself as the face of the hero.

You can also find them at Booth #821, with blind bags, the Hello Kitty dumplings, and standing cats (and again, a lottery win is not required here).

To shop exclusives at Booth #5613, you will need a lottery win through the Online Exclusives portal, though they will likely open to walk-ups later in the day.

There will also be a free signing with Dungeon Crawler Carl creator Matt Dinniman on Thursday, July 23 at the booth from 10:30am-11:30am. Entry is limited to 100 participants, and you can gain entry only by entering the Online Exclusives Portal. For those who won, you may bring one item of your choosing to the signing.

Now, let’s take a look at this year’s exclusives:

2026 SDCC Exclusive TMNT × G.I. Joe Snake Eyes × Leonardo Figure Set — $39.99

Cowabunga, Joe! This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe crossover figure is ready to take over your collection.

Everything is coming up Carl! UCC Distributing is bringing the world of Matt Dinniman’s best-selling Dungeon Crawler Carl to San Diego Comic-Con with a new lineup of 6″ action figures from Playmates Toys, debuting exclusively at the con ahead of their fall retail release.

Dungeon Crawler Carl 6″ Collectible Crawler: Carl with Princess Donut — $39.99

The stars of the crawl are ready for action in this 6″ articulated figure set, which pairs Carl with Princess Donut and comes loaded with accessories pulled straight from the series, including Prism Industries Capacitating and Focusing Goggles with magic missiles, the Enchanted War Gauntlet of the Exalted Grull, the Enchanted Nightgaunt Cloak of Stoutness, removable blood splatters, bloody fist, removable foot goo, interchangeable hands, and a swappable head.

Dungeon Crawler Carl 6″ Collectible Crawler: Carl with Princess Donut (SDCC Exclusive) — $39.99

There is also a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive version, which features special packaging and blood splatter details.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Dungeon Highlights: Mongo and Donut — $34.99

This set recreates a fan-favorite moment from the series, in which everyone’s favorite dinosaur-and-cat duo ride over the severed arm of a ManTauR arm. Fans will get action figures of both Mongo and Donut (who can ride atop of Mongo), as well as a special Mongo poster included with purchase.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Loot Box: Gold “Crawl Con” Box — $14.99

The Borant Corporation and the “Donut Holes” fan club are bringing fans something extra special. This SDCC-exclusive loot box includes a flocked Princess Donut figure, a gold “Best In Show” trophy, a Crawl Con card, and special event packaging designed to feel like an official piece of in-universe memorabilia.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Trading Cards: Legendary “Crawl Con” Trading Cards

Collectors can also crack open packs of Legendary Crawl Con Trading Cards, featuring characters from throughout the Dungeon Crawler Carl universe. Each pack contains six foil cards showcasing crawlers, mobs, NPCs, and more, with artwork by Luciano Fleitas and chase variants hidden throughout. Just be warned: longtime readers may encounter spoilers from books one through seven while building their collection.

2026 SDCC Exclusive TMNT Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Platinum Shell Collector Blind Box Action Figures — $29.99 each

Cowabunga, mystery collectors! UCC Distributing is teaming up with Playmates Toys for a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Platinum Shell Collection, an all-new line of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mystery figures of your favorite heroes in a half shell, Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael.

Each blind-boxed statue features one of the four brothers in one of three metallic finishes — green, silver, or gold (though Donatello’s common is more gold/bronze) — for a total of 12 possible variants to track down. Part of the fun is not knowing which Turtle you’ll uncover.

While the green metallic versions are the common finds, collectors can also hunt for rarer silver variants and ultra-rare gold editions hidden throughout the assortment. Each figure also comes packaged in a graffiti-covered box, so the turtles feel right at home from their sewer-dwelling roots. No word yet on pricing, but we’ll update once we know more.

Hello Kitty Squishy Dumplings — $11.99 each

Bao down, because this is the dumpling everyone will be chasing at San Diego Comic-Con.

The first-ever officially licensed Hello Kitty Squishy Dumplings are making their debut at SDCC, and while fans will eventually be able to collect multiple versions, there’s only one that’s exclusive to Comic-Con: the Golden Glitter edition. If you want this one, this is your one and only shot.

Each mystery bao bun contains a surprise squishy dumpling featuring one of eight beloved Sanrio characters, including Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Keroppi, Badtz-Maru, and more. But for this exclusive release, every blind box serves up the convention-only Golden finish, making it the crown jewel of the collection and an instant must-have.

It’s your first chance to start the collection, but your only chance to add this exclusive Golden Glitter edition to it. We’d recommend snagging one before they’re gone… because no one likes missing out on the best thing on the menu.

2026 SDCC Exclusive Hello Kitty “Golden Glitter” Squishy Dumpling — $11.99 each

Still hungry for more? Good news: the Hello Kitty Squishy Dumplings menu is expanding. Fans will also be able to pick up the three standard debut versions of the first-ever officially licensed Hello Kitty Squishy Dumplings: Original, Glitter, and Glow-in-the-Dark. It’s your first chance to grab these, before they hit retail shelves later this year.

Like the Golden version, each mystery bao bun contains one surprise squishy dumpling featuring one of eight adorable Sanrio characters, so every box is a delicious little surprise.

2026 SDCC Debut Hello Kitty “Glow in the Dark” Squishy Dumpling

2026 SDCC Debut Hello Kitty “Original Dumpling” Squishy Dumpling

2026 SDCC Debut Hello Kitty “Glitter” Squishy Dumpling

2026 SDCC Exclusive Funko Pop Super Legendary L.E. Godzilla Space Godzilla — $79.99

A true titan deserves a legendary collectible. Limited to just 1,000 pieces worldwide.

2026 SDCC Exclusive Thrilljoy Toy Story Lotso Bear — $24.99

Fans will have the chance to pull a common, chase of Chuckles (1/6 chance), or a Super Chase “Chunk”.

2026 SDCC Exclusive Baby Three Vinyl Plush Blind Boxes — $29.99 each

If you’re anything like Erin on our team, then you love Baby Three. UCC is bringing the global blind box phenomenon back to SDCC with six new San Diego Comic-Con exclusive blind box collections, each featuring a different themed design. Every assortment includes an Ultra Rare Chase limited to just 20 pieces worldwide.

Available releases include:

2026 SDCC Exclusive Baby Three Vinyl Plush Blind Box – Day of the Dead City Connect — $29.99 each

2026 SDCC Exclusive Baby Three Vinyl Plush Blind Box – Cute Dumplings — $29.99 each

2026 SDCC Exclusive Baby Three Vinyl Plush Blind Box – Cat in Teddy Bear Costume — $29.99 each

2026 SDCC Exclusive Baby Three Vinyl Plush Blind Box – Kawaii Teddy Bear — $29.99 each

2026 SDCC Exclusive Baby Three Vinyl Plush Blind Box – Cute Panda — $29.99 each

2026 SDCC Exclusive Baby Three Vinyl Plush Blind Box – Gothic Lolita — $29.99 each

2026 SDCC Exclusive Debut 15″ Buddah Belly Cat Plush Assortment — $29.99

These oversized plush cats are ready to curl up in your collection. Choose from ten different feline designs, including favorites like Calico, Tuxedo, Siamese, and more.

2026 SDCC Exclusive Debut Kawaii Capybara Plush Pendant Blind Boxes — $14.99 each

To quote Sombr, I just want a cabybara, capybara… That’s how it goes, right? RIGHT?!

The internet’s favorite oversized rodents are getting even cuter with two plush pendant blind box collections. Each plush includes an attached clip and comes in one of ten different designs, with a Special Edition Chase hidden throughout each assortment. You can choose between the Original Kawaii Capybara collection and the Kawaii Capybara Clown Series, for all your capybara needs.

2026 SDCC Exclusive Debut Baby Three 1000% AI Sonic Traveler Limited Edition — $299

Baby Three goes big with this oversized 1000% AI Sonic Traveler Limited Edition, making its exclusive debut at San Diego Comic-Con as a bold statement piece for serious collectors.

2026 SDCC Debut Hello Kitty PJ Collection Premium Electroplated Metallic Figure Blind Box — $19.99 each

Hello Kitty and friends are getting ready for the sweetest sleepover with this San Diego Comic-Con worldwide debut. The new Hello Kitty PJ Collection features Sanrio favorites dressed for a cozy night in, each finished with a premium electroplated metallic coating for an extra touch of shine.

Neopets Baby Lupe Deluxe Plush with DLC Code

One of Neopia’s cutest companions is heading to San Diego Comic-Con with this exclusive Baby Lupe Deluxe Plush. Each plush also includes an exclusive DLC code, offering a special digital bonus to accompany your newest Neopian friend. The Baby Lupe will be available exclusively at Booth #5613 while supplies last.

2026 SDCC Debut Mini Vending Machine Capsule Figure Sets — $19.99 each

Japan’s iconic capsule vending machines are getting the mini treatment with these SDCC debuts from UCC Distributing. Each miniature vending machine contains a mystery capsule figure inspired by fan-favorite brands and characters, so you won’t know who you’ve pulled until you open it. You can choose between designs for Sanrio My Melody & Kuromi, Molang Pajanimals, Tokidoki Moofia Breakfast Besties, SpongeBob SquarePants, Hello Kitty Sweet Time, Hello Kitty Tutti Frutti, Peanuts Snoopy, and Tokidoki Cactus Friends.

2026 SDCC Debut Tokidoki Moofia Premium Electroplated Metallic Figure Blind Box

Mooooove on over to UCC Distributing’s booth for their Tokidoki’s Moofia collection of premium metallic blind box figures, debuting at SDCC.

2026 Convention Exclusive Invincible 4 pc Bloodsplatter Figure Set (Variant) — $29.99

Invincible gets a bloody new variant set with four collectible, battle-damaged figures featuring a dramatic bloodsplatter finish.

2026 SDCC Exclusive Steal & Brainrot 6 pc Figure Set with DLC Code — $29.99

The Brainrot phenomenon arrives at Comic-Con with this six-piece figure set, which also includes a DLC code.

2026 SDCC Exclusive Poppy Playtime CatNap Deluxe Sleeping Plush — $39.99

CatNap gets a softer side with this deluxe sleeping plush.

2026 SDCC Exclusive Littlest Pet Shop Year of the Horse Figure Sets — $29.99 each

It’s the Year of the Horse, and UCC Distributing is celebrating with another special Littlest Pet Shop collection, available in SDCC exclusive colorways. Available in Gold, Red, and Green editions.

2026 SDCC Exclusive Hello Kitty & Friends Flocked Figure Sets — $49.99 each

Sanrio fans will have several sweet new flocked figure sets to hunt down, each giving Hello Kitty & Friends a soft, collectible finish inspired by Japanese snacks and drinks.

Available sets include:

2026 SDCC Exclusive Hello Kitty & Friends “Japanese Snack” 8 pcs Flocked Figure Set — $49.99

2026 SDCC Exclusive Hello Kitty “Strawberry Milk” Flocked Figure Set — $49.99

2026 SDCC Exclusive Hello Kitty “Chocolate Milk” Flocked Figure Set — $49.99

2026 SDCC Debut Sanrio Hello Kitty & Friends Colorful Life Trading Card Box — $79.99

Sanrio fans can start a brand-new collection with the U.S. debut of the Hello Kitty & Friends Colorful Life Trading Card Box, featuring 36 packs per box.

[UPDATE July 2]

2026 SDCC Exclusive Fuggler “Blinged Out Gold Collection” 10 pcs Figure Set — $39.99

Fugglers get a shiny new glow-up with this 10-piece Blinged Out Gold Collection. Each box contains three surprise figures, with 24 total to collect.

2026 SDCC Debut Fuggler “Fart-Nado” Premium Figure Blind Box — $19.99

Only Fugglers could turn “Fart-Nado” into a Comic-Con collectible. This premium blind box makes its worldwide debut at SDCC.

2026 SDCC Exclusive Adopt Me Strawberry Shortcake Bat Dragon Deluxe Plush with DLC Code — $29.99

Bring home the adorable Strawberry Draik with this deluxe plush, which also includes an exclusive DLC code to unlock in-game content.

2026 SDCC Exclusive DC Multiverse Gold Label Collection Hal Jordan Figure — $39.99

NON-EXCLUSIVE ITEMS

Crazy Kitten Small Standing Cat Plush Blind Box — $9.99

Who will you adopt? Each blind box contains one mystery standing kitty.

Crazy Kitten Large Standing Cat Plush — $29.99

Go big on kitty cuteness with 10 different expressive Crazy Kitten styles to choose from.

The Amazing Digital Circus Animiniz Pendantz Blind Box Plush – Pomni Series — $29.99

The Amazing Digital Circus Lil Fellaz Plush Assortment — $14.99

The Amazing Digital Circus Animiniz Beach Collection Blind Box Figure — $14.99

The Amazing Digital Circus Animiniz Original Series Blind Box Figure — $14.99

The Amazing Digital Circus Small Plush Keychain Assortment — $14.99

Take your favorite Digital Circus character along for the ride with six different plush keychain styles to choose from.

Murder Drones Animiniz Midnight Mischief Series Blind Box Figure — $14.99

Murder Drones Animiniz Original Series Blind Box Figure — $14.99

Murder Drones Lil Fellaz Plush Assortment — $14.99

Kuchi Kopi Night Light Figure — $19.99

Thrilljoy Pix! Event Exclusive – Steve Austin — $19.99

Thrilljoy Pix! Event Exclusive – Wakko — $19.99

Thrilljoy Pix! Event Exclusive – R.J. MacReady — $19.99

Thrilljoy Pix! Event Exclusive – Space Ghost — $19.99

Thrilljoy Pix! Event Exclusive – George Jetson — $19.99

Thrilljoy Pix! Event Exclusive – Bebop — $19.99

Thrilljoy Pix! Event Exclusive – Rick O’Connell — $19.99

Thrilljoy Pix! Event Exclusive – Voltron — $19.99

Thrilljoy Pix! UCC Exclusive – Eduardo — $19.99

Thrilljoy Pix! UCC Exclusive – Nasty Nick — $19.99

Thrilljoy Pix! UCC Exclusive – Ed, Edd n Eddy — $19.99

Thrilljoy Pix! UCC Exclusive – Ben Tennyson — $19.99

Thrilljoy Pix! UCC Exclusive – Scarecrow — $19.99

Thrilljoy Pix! UCC Exclusive – Dexter Morgan — $19.99

Thrilljoy Pix! UCC Exclusive – Chowder — $19.99

Thrilljoy Pix! UCC Exclusive – Dexter — $19.99

2026 SDCC Debut Tokidoki Til Death Premium Electroplated Metallic Figure Blind Box — $19.99