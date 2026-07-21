What’s Your Passion Jewelry San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Exclusives & Debuts [UPDATE July 21]

What’s Your Passion Jewelry is sprinkling a little extra magic onto the Exhibit Hall this year. The jewelry maker is bringing to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 a slew of fan-favorite, officially licensed products. You’ll find everything from Winx Club, Care Bears, Neopets and beyond represented this year, as well as the opportunity to shop licenses like Aniplex, The Walking Dead, Interview with the Vampire, Gloomy Bear, and more.

Let’s take a look at this year’s exclusives and debuts:

[UPDATE July 21]

Fans who stop by the booth during Comic-Con will also be treated to a sneak peek at What’s Your Passion Jewelry’s upcoming Madoka Magica and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood collections.

[UPDATE July 17]

The Dragon Prince Variant Hatching Zym Pin — $13.99

Zym is hatching once again with a new limited-edition variant pin. Only 100 pieces of the SDCC debut Hatching Zym pin have been produced, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. The pin will be available both at Booth #1129 and online.

Black Dagger Brotherhood Collection — $12.99–$13.99

Fans of J.R. Ward’s Black Dagger Brotherhood can finally add the vampire series to their pin boards. The new officially licensed collection launches at SDCC with three designs: the “Boo” pin ($13.99), featuring everyone’s favorite feline companion; the iconic Black Dagger Brotherhood dagger pin ($12.99); and a “true?” pin ($12.99), inspired by Vishous’s signature phrase. The collection debuts both at Booth #1129 and online.

Neopets Void Within Collection — $14.99

What’s Your Passion’s Neopets lineup continues to grow with a new Void Within series of UV-raised, 3D-printed pins. New designs include Rainbow Faerie Iridesia, Drakara, Ozzy with his Acromonius Paint Brush, Juni the Faellie, and a Void Style Pets lanyard.

Fans who spend $50 or more on Neopets merchandise will also receive a limited edition SDCC 2026 Void Paint Brush pin as a free gift with purchase while supplies last.

Care Bears SDCC Exclusives

The Care Bears are helping fans navigate the convention floor with these two adorable in-person-only exclusives. Baby Hugs & Baby Tugs hold a “Line Starts Here” sign, while Grams Bear carries the matching “Line Ends Here” sign. Both glitter enamel pins are exclusive to Booth #1129 and will not be available online.

[UPDATE July 15]

Pride Month may be over, but it’s always a good time to celebrate Pride. What’s Your Passion Jewelry is bringing a little extra color to San Diego Comic-Con with two Pride-themed pin collections, starting with their new Neopets Pride Prism Collection. It features Zafara, Bori, Kyrii, Xweetok, and Varwolf pins, available for $14.99 each. Plus, as an added bonus, 10% of sales from these pins benefits the non-profit organization It Gets Better, which aims to empower LGBTQ+ youth through storytelling.

Fans can also shop their Care Bears Pride Collection, including Pride Heart, Pride Love, Cheer Pride, and Tenderheart Pride, for $14.99 each.

Both collections feature UV-raised, 3D-printed pins and will be available year-round after Comic-Con, with 10% of Care Bears Pride sales supporting the Born This Way Foundation.

[UPDATE July 6 #2]

What’s Your Passion Jewelry is also heading back to Neopia, to celebrate its best citizens… and its most evil. Fans can pick up pins featuring trios of characters, including Lord Kass, Sophie the Swamp Witch, and Dr. Sloth; Jeran, King Coltzan, and King Altador; and Queen Fyora, Illuse, and the Grey Faerie.

Fans will also be able to pick up duo pins, including Kanrick and Hannah with their treasures, or The Darkest Faerie and Jhudora.

Chibi pins will be available for $14.99 each, and are limited. Each trio or duo pin also comes paired with an exclusive in-game code.

Along with the 5 Chibi pins, fans will also be able to purchase a limited-edition Void Lanyard, as well as receive our SDCC26 Void paintbrush with a $50 Neopets purchase.

All items will be available at both San Diego Comic-Con Booth #1129 as well as their online webstore.

[UPDATE July 6]

Magic is in the air at What’s Your Passion Jewelry. The company is bringing its officially licensed Winx Club Enchantix pin collection to San Diego Comic-Con, featuring all six members of the Winx Club in their iconic Enchantix transformations.

Each 2″ pin is crafted with jewelry-quality finishes and features raised UV-printed details that add extra texture and dimension, along with double posts to keep them securely in place. The collection includes Bloom, Flora, Aisha, Stella, Musa, and Tecna.

You can add a little Enchantix magic to your collection for $14.99 each at Booth #1129, or you can shop the collection online now.