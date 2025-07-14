100% Soft San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives & Debuts [Update July 14]

If you’re feeling trashy, you’re not alone. Truck Torrance, the artist and designer behind 100% Soft, has created a whole kawaii world revolving around a flaming dumpster, and we’re all happy to go diving! Once again, 100% Soft will have a whole new bevy of new products including enamel pins and vinyl toys. Everything your trash heart could desire.

You’ll find Truck and his team in a new spot this year, over at #315. It’s larger and more spacious, all the better to fill it with trashy treasures. They will also once again be participating in the official Comic-Con Online Exclusives Portal, your best chance at snagging their exclusives.

[UPDATE July 14]

It wouldn’t be a new official Marvel Studios Movie without some 100% Soft Emoji Pins, right? Well this time it’s not just the Fantastic Four, but the fantastic six, with six incredible new pins celebrating Fantastic Four: First Steps, and all of them will be available at San Diego Comic-Con.

The gang’s all here, including Galactus, H.E.R.B.I.E., Human Torch (Swivel Pin), Invisible Woman (Swivel Pin), Mister Fantastic, and The Thing (Swivel Pin). Snag them all at booth #315.

H.E.R.B.I.E Enamel Pin – $12

Galactus Enamel Pin – $16

Human Torch Swivel Enamel Pin – $16

Invisible Woman Swivel Enamel Pin – $16

Mister Fantastic Enamel Pin – $12

The Thing Swivel Enamel Pin – $16

[UPDATE July 10]

The Eater of Worlds if still hungry. Luckily, there’s another San Diego Comic-Con exclusive to satisfy him, and the rest of us. From Marvel Studio’s Fantastic Four: The First Steps comes the Translucent Glitter Edition Galactus Soft Vinyl Figure. Limited to 300 pieces, this hefty boi will be available at the 100% Soft booth, #315. Limit of one per person for $100. There will be allotments of the figure for every day of the convention. Securing a spot in the SDCC Online Portal is your best chance to grab any of their exclusives.

[UPDATE July 7]

It’s another fantastic San Diego Comic-Con debut from 100% Soft, with their 18″x24″ screen printed poster for The Fantastic Four and all of their villains. This limited edition of 200 are individually numbered and signed, and will be debuting at the convention for $55 each (with a limit of 2 per person), with the online drop set for Thursday, July 24 at 10am PT.

[UPDATE July 3]

Do android racoons dream of pixelated dumpsters? If they did, they would see this next exclusive from 100% Soft, the 8-Bit Dumpster Fire Dreamy Edition. Each and every glorious pixel highlighted in a sweet blue and purple. This dumpster exclusive will be limited to 500 pieces, each stickered and numbered, making an Exclusive Portal win your best chance at getting one. Limited to one per person, they will be $30.

[UPDATE July 2]

Don’t be fooled by his cuteness. 100% Soft will be debuting The Fantastic Four: First Steps Galactus Devourer of Worlds Figure at San Diego Comic-Con. The soft vinyl figure is an impressive 11″ tall, and you’ll be able to get your hands on him first at Booth #315 — just beware he’s deadlier than he looks.

[Update July 1]

Coven of Chaos from Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along Enamel Pin – $16

Crying Daredevil from Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again Enamel Pin – $12

⁠Trenchcoat & Hat The Thing from Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps Enamel Pin – $12

We’re all going to have a MARVEL-ous San Diego Comic-Con, right? You can be sure that 100% Soft thinks so. This is their final batch of San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Marvel emoji pins and it’s got a little something for everyone. Celebrate getting the squad all together with the whole coven from Agatha All Along. Daredevil shows us that even super-heroes cry sometimes with this pin from Daredevil Born Again and it’s hard to be incognito when you’re The Thing from Fantastic Four: First Steps. Each enamel pin is limited to one per person. 100% Soft will have allotments of pins every day of the convention. For your best chance at snagging them, you’ll want to try for a spot in the SDCC Online Portal.

[Update June 30]

I scream, you scream, we all scream for existential dread. 100% Soft is bringing this sweet treat to help you cool off, the Charcoal Ice Cream Dumpster Vinyl Figure. This ice cream is as black as your heart and twice as tasty. Available as a San Diego Comic-Con in-person exclusive only, and limited to one per person, you greedy little dumpster diver. Securing a spot to shop the 100% Soft booth in the Online Exclusives Portal will be your best shot at snagging one of these.

Let’s take a look at their first reveal:

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* Yelena With Guinea Pig Enamel Pin – $12

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* The Void Enamel Pin – $12

Sure, they might not be the “A” team, but when they are all you’ve got, you gotta make do. These new enamel pins from Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* feature Yelena clutching her fuzzy, furry friend and the embodiment of negativity, The Void. These pins are limited to one each per person and are San Diego Comic-Con in-person exclusives. There will be an allotment of them available each day of the convention at Booth #315.