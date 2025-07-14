2000 AD San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives & Debuts [UPDATE July 14]

Rebellion and its 2000 AD comics have unveiled the first of their San Diego Comic-Con 2025 lineup — the first-ever premium Judge Dredd statue based on the artwork of artist Jock. One of Jock’s iconic cover illustrations from the series has been transformed into this limited edition statue, set to debut at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

Standing at 50.5cm tall (that’s almost 20 inches, for those of us who are metrically challenged),, this hand-painted statue is crafted from premium polystone resin. Each individually numbered piece includes Jock’s signature engraved on the base, and comes packaged with a signed A3 Mini Art Print, an authenticity card, and two swappable hands — one wielding the classic Lawgiver MKII and the other gripping the Daystick.

Pre-orders for the statue open on the Rebellion Shop are now live, 2025, priced at £399.99 ($529.99), with delivery expected in early October 2025, and all 2000 AD subscribers will receive an exclusive 25% discount code. However, the statue will first be debuting at San Diego Comic-Con this summer at the 2000 AD booth, where attendees will also be able to take advantage of the 25% pre-order show discount.

2000 AD has revealed their in-booth signings, as well as their exclusives and panels.

Signings

Thursday, July 24

12:30-1:30 – Jock

Friday, July 25

12:30 – 1:30 – Jock

2pm – 3pm – Duncan Jones

Saturday, July 26

12pm – 1:30pm – Jock

3pm – 4pm – Jock

In addition to the previously announced Judge Dredd Statue, 2000 AD will also have early copies of The Judge Dredd Art of Jock. This slip-cased hardcover will be available to buy months before it’s release date.

Attendees can also spin the wheel of fortune for a chance of winning free subscriptions to 2000 AD, Game Passes for Atomfall, discounts on the Rebellion webstore, exclusive merch and more. The booth will have free collectible tote bags featuring the Judge Dredd art of Robin Smith, free poster tubes sporting an iconic Rogue Trooper cover by Dave Gibbons, and free copies of Rebellion’s huge range of comic book titles.

All weekend long 2000 AD will have panels featuring their roster of creators and editors to discussing what they have in store for the future as well as the

