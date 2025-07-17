Alex Pardee San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 17]

Step into a universe where horror wears a smile and nightmares come wrapped in neon. Alex Pardee — painter, illustrator, designer, and master of your “Brightmares” — returns to San Diego Comic-Con. At Booth #5503, fans will find a wide range of offerings including exclusive tees, pins, prints, and more to Booth #5502.

[UPDATE July 17]

Things are about to get a little animated at Alex Pardee’s booth (#5502). In celebration of Bullet Time — a wild, 90’s-inspired 2D animated short from filmmaker Eddie Alcazar — Pardee will be releasing a collection of exclusive Bullet Time merchandise, and hosting a signing with the Emmy Award-winning voice actor Eric Bauza, the voice of Bullet himself.

The short, which features a score by Danny Elfman, officially drops to the public on Saturday, July 26. Fans will be able to stop by the booth that same day for a free signing and limited edition poster giveaway with Bauza — who has also voiced some of the most iconic characters ever, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and so many more.

The signing will begin at 3pm and run until all 100 posters on hand have run out. Here’s a peek at the merch, and a closer look at the series:

Here’s a look at the Bullet Time merch:

And a closer look at the series:

[UPDATE July 10]

Do you love scary good tees, and scary good deals? Well, good news, because Alex Pardee has you covered for both. He’s bringing a slew of gruesome, awesome, tees to the con, and maybe the best deal of the con — his shirts will be $30 each, or you can get two for $40. That’s $20 in savings.

Here’s a look at some of what he’s bringing, as “modeled” by some famous “friends”:

[UPDATE June 13]

Up first (for real this time? we hope!), Alex is swooping into the con with an exclusive design, celebrating the city we all know and love. His San Diego design will be available as both an exclusive tee and pin, available for $30 each, or you can purchase two of his mix-and-match styles for $40 total. The pin will be available for $10 each, or you can get three for $25 from his mix-and-match style pins.