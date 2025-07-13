Main Menu

Artist Jeff Pina 2025 San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives & Merch [Update July 13]

Arizona-based comic book creator and artist Jeff Pina is returning to San Diego Comic-Con 2025, to Small Press #Q-06, where he’ll be stocked up on graphic novels, original art, stickers, standees, and some fun new merch celebrating fandoms from across the galaxy.

Here’s a breakdown of what Jeff will have on hand — including a few Comic-Con exclusives:

Krypto Print

Bosco & Fleet Flask – $25
A stainless steel flask featuring art from Jeff’s detective duo graphic novel Bosco & Fleet.

Monkey In Space Shot Glass – $5
Toast to interstellar hijinks with this shot glass featuring the official Monkey In Space logo.

Monkey In Space Vol. 1: The Complete Strips – $15
This brand-new 80-page collection features all the comic strips from Monkey In Space.

Adopt-A-Bots Vinyl Standees – $10 each / SDCC Exclusive: $15
These new vinyl standees feature Jeff’s adorable robot designs, ready to be adopted and go home with you. The SDCC exclusive bot (you’ll know him by the Comic-Con shopping bags!) is very limited — grab it before it’s gone.

Stickers – $3 each or 4 for $10
Fresh sticker designs from Jeff’s original universe, ideal for jazzing up sketchbooks, badges, and beyond.

5″x7″ Hand-Drawn Art Pieces – $45 each
One-of-a-kind original drawings, sketch covers, and mini prints, all hand-drawn.

 

