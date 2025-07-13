Artist SHAG is Ready to Slay San Diego Comic-Con 2025

SHAG, otherwise known as artist Josh Agle, has been bringing his distinct style to San Diego Comic-Con for years. His creations feature bright colors with simple lines, for a fun, mid-century style, that he’s used his signature style to give his take on properties like Disney’s Haunted Mansion, Batman, and more.

This year for San Diego Comic-Con, you’ll find his items at the SHAG Store at Booth #3920 where you’ll be able to pick up several exclusive debuts and even meet the artist himself. There will also be an Art of SHAG panel on Thursday, July 24 at 5pm in Room 25ABC.

SHAG’s debut for San Diego Comic-Con, quite simply, ROCKS. SHAG has created a time capsule to 1986, the Summer of 1986, to be exact. Featuring logos and icons from all the best “heavy metal” bands of the time that transfixed us then (and honestly, still do now.) Available in two limited edition versions, framed or unframed. You’ll also find some complementary skateboard decks, also limited editions. Perfect for displaying or carving.

Let’s take a look at what SHAG is bringing us: