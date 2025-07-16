Bandai Namco Toys and Collectibles San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives

Bandai Namco Toys and Collectibles is heading back to San Diego Comic-Con, where they’re celebrating the King — of Monsters, that is. This year, they’re stomping into Booth #3345, where fans will be transporting into a post-kaiju world, as the booth recreates an abandoned kaiju fallout shelter aesthetic.

Visitors can explore unique displays, pose for photos with kaiju during timed appearances (schedule posted at the booth), and take home event exclusives.

On that front, they’ll have two event exclusives, starting with a Limited Godzilla Minus One Special Gold Edition Figure from Bandai Toy, which will be available only at Booth #3345 for $35..

Next is the S.H.MonsterArts GODZILLA (2023) Exclusive Edition, a premium exclusive from Tamashii Nations S.H. MonsterArts, priced at $160. It will also be available at the Tamashii Nations Booth #3329.

Fans who pick up the Godzilla Minus One Special Gold Edition Figure will also receive a standard variant Godzilla poster illustrated by IDW’s Tim Seeley (Hack/Slash, Revival, Nightwing), available as a free gift with purchase while supplies last. Additionally, Seeley will be doing a signing at the booth on Saturday, July 26 at 3pm.

For those spending $175 or more at the booth, an ultra-premium, limited Gold Print Variant of the poster will be offered, featuring a metallic gold treatment and limited to just 100 pieces.

Here’s a small tease of the full poster, but trust us, it’s worthy of the King of Monsters.

And a larger look at the poster: