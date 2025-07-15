Binary Winter Press & Cody Vrosh San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives

Things may be heating up in San Diego, but Binary Winter Press and Cody Vrosh is bringing just the right chill to Comic-Con with their thoughtful, strange, and beautifully offbeat creations. Artists Cody Vrosh and Binary Winter return to Small Press #M-08 with a lineup of new releases — all steeped in their signature surreal style.

Lethologica — $15

A brand new 2025 art book featuring a dual-sided cover and filled with Cody Vrosh’s latest work. Each copy is part of a numbered limited edition run of 55, signed and includes a small sketch inside.

Art Prints — $15 each or 2 for $25 (con special)

Debuting prints include “I Just Want to Be Happy” and “Don’t Feel Small, Feel Angry”. Each measures 8.5″x11″.

T-Shirts — $28 each or 2 for $50 (con special)

New screen-printed shirts include “Don’t Feel Small, Feel Angry” and “NeuroSpicy”. Hand-printed and designed to wear your feelings proudly.

Original Watercolors — Prices vary

One-of-a-kind paintings such as That Track is Fire and Iron and Yarn will be available at the booth.