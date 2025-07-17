Blackstone Publishing San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Giveaways, More [UPDATE]

Blackstone Publishing is back at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, and they’re bringing a powerful lineup of exclusives, collector’s editions, ARC drops, and daily giveaways to Booth #1134.

In addition to their exclusives, they’ll also have a just-released Collector’s Edition of paranormal action fantasy Cold as Hell available at the show. The special edition features sprayed edges, and comes with the bonus novella Dead Acre.

Be sure to stop by the booth daily for their daily audiobook giveaway — a free audiobook download, including an early novel from Michael Crichton and CATAN: The Novel from the creator of the beloved board game. Here is that schedule:

Thursday, July 24: Grave Descend by Michael Crichton

Grave Descend by Michael Crichton Friday, July 25: The Great Library of Tomorrow by Rosalia Aguilar Solace

The Great Library of Tomorrow by Rosalia Aguilar Solace Saturday, July 26: 1984 by George Orwell

1984 by George Orwell Sunday, July 27: Catan by Klaus Teuber

Here’s a look at their SDCC 2025 exclusives:

Voice of the Ocean by Kelsey Impicciche

A signed edition of the bestselling YA romantasy with stunning sprayed edges and a Comic-Con exclusive seal on the cover.

White Trash Warlock by David R. Slayton

The first book in the Adam Binder series gets a Comic-Con exclusive edition featuring a reverse-color cover and eye-catching green sprayed edges.

Advent by Seth Ring

A signed collector’s edition of Book 1 in the new Exlian series, complete with sprayed edges and a special Comic-Con seal.

Additionally, they’ll have Advanced Reader Copy (ARC) Drops on:

Friday, July 25 – 4PM – Get a ticket to claim a free ARC of Into the Storms, the prequel to the hit Hell Divers series. (Ticketing begins at 4 P.M.; Return at 5 P.M. to redeem tickets for the ARC.)

Saturday, July 26 – 3:30PM — Pick up a ticket for a free ARC of Livewire, the exciting new Valiant Comics novel. (Ticketing begins at 3:30 P.M.; Return at 4:30 P.M. to redeem tickets for the ARC.)

There will also be mystery bags available for $50, which include five surprise books across genres.