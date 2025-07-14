Brian Haberlin San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives

Artist and storyteller Brian Haberlin is bringing a dynamic lineup of Fantastic Four–themed watercolor art and prints to San Diego Comic-Con, available exclusively at Booth #5558. Known for his innovative approach to both comic art and technology, Haberlin is debuting a series of limited edition “Wink” prints — a unique 3-in-1 printing process that, when viewed with 3D glasses (included), reveals layered dimensions within the piece.

Each set highlights the heroic and alter ego sides of the Fantastic Four with rich colorwork and vivid expression. In addition to the SDCC exclusives, Haberlin will also have original watercolor paintings and a wide variety of other prints available.