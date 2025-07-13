Chris Maze San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives & Debuts [UPDATE July 12]

Artist Chris Maze is getting a head start on San Diego Comic-Con this year — his earliest launch yet — thanks to the introduction of online pre-orders for the first time.

With a record number of new releases on the way, Maze’s 2025 lineup spans fan-favorite franchises like Marvel and Star Wars, with plenty of other fandoms represented. Below, we’re highlighting his SDCC exclusives and debut items, all of which will be available at the con at Booth #2103.

[UPDATE July 12]

For his second record of Framed Originals, Chris is celebrating some of the most popular characters this side of fandom, including Mario, Wolverine, Homer Simpson, Indiana Jones, Wonder Woman, and more. Like the other framed originals, these 3″x3″ originals were created using a mix of ink, markers, colored pencils, watercolor, and occasionally screen tones on mixed media paper — and come in a frame, starting at $65 each. Be sure to head to Booth #2103 to get your hands on your favorite (available first come/first serve starting Preview Night)

[Update July 10]

Illustrator Chris Maze continues to delight and surprise us with more new goodies that he’ll have at San Diego Comic-Con. This sticker of his original character Mister Bones, comes from the cover of his newest book, Take a Hike, Mister Bones. You’ll get one free with purchase of the book or a Maze Mystery Box. After the event it will be added to his shop.

[UPDATE July 5]

In addition to his prints, Chris will also have 3″x3″ framed originals at his booth, with prices starting at $65 each. These original, mixed media pieces are fully illustrated by hand by Chris, created using a mix of ink, markers, colored pencils, watercolor, and occasionally screen tones on mixed media paper. This first batch includes heroes from across the galaxy, so head to Booth #2103 to claim yours before it disappears into the stars (first come/first serve beginning Preview Night).

[UPDATE July 2]

Did you think Chris Maze was finished with his San Diego Comic-Con announcements? Well, we’ve got a lot of surprise in store for you today — including the exclusive itself. Chris is bringing back his popular Maze Mystery Boxes, which are packed full of current and previously archived art prints, brand-new prints, both current and new stickers, unique sketches and illustrations not part of his regular stock, original 1-of-1 artwork (rare), and even more surprises. Each box contains more than $50 or more worth of items, but you can score it for just $25 at the booth on a first-come, first-serve basis starting Preview Night, while supplies last.

[UPDATE June 17]

For those who are after Chris Maze’s debuts, he will be offering pre-orders for in-booth pick-up this year (orders will not ship out, though if you’re not attending the con, stay tuned after the con for how to get your hands on these items). San Diego Comic-Con preorders will launch on Wednesday, June 18 at 9am PT via his online shop — which will be available through Sunday, June 22 at 9pm PT.

You can pre-order the items you’d like individually, or this year, Chris will be offering a 2025 Premiere Pack for $200 (with over $55 in savings), which includes all of his SDCC debuts seen below.

And don’t forget that his preorder is the only way to get your hands on his “The Crewnies Pencil Variant”, as it will only be available to those who pre-order it prior to the con.

[UPDATE June 16]

And finally — following the success of his fan-favorite “X of Hearts” design, Chris Maze is bringing it back, this time as a hard enamel pin.

Measuring 1.5″ x 1″, the design features Gambit and Rogue on a playing card, which can be flipped around either way depending on your preference. You can add this x-cellent pin to your collection for just $14 at Booth #2103.

[UPDATE June 15]

Chris Maze takes readers on a delightfully odd adventure with his latest all-ages release, a 36-page book featuring Chris Maze’s original character, the ever-curious Mister Bones.

Priced at $12, the story follows the skeletal explorer as he sets off on a hike that quickly detours into the unexpected, filled with strange encounters and whimsical surprises. “Take a Hike, Mister Bones” will be debuting at Booth #2103.

[UPDATE June 14]

Chris Maze invites you to a session in the Break Room (but the fun kind) with his first-ever sticker sheet, “Notes from Wellness“. This Severance-inspired 5″x7″ sheet includes eight different stickers, each styled as a personal note from Ms. Casey herself, offering insights into your outie’s daily life, habits, and affirmations.

Go ahead and treat yourself to the sticker set at $10 at Booth #2103— it’s your reward for completing the quarter. You’ll have to provide your own Dance Music Experience though.

Praise Kier!

[UPDATE June 13]

Skeleton Crews never say die.

Blending galaxy-hopping adventure with ‘80s nostalgia, “The Crewnies” is a 5″x7″ giclée print that mashes up Star Wars: Skeleton Crew with the classic Drew Struzan’s iconic poster art for The Goonies.

You don’t have to attempt the truffle shuffle in zero gravity — just head to Booth #2103 to pick it up for $15.

Available exclusively through pre-order, “The Crewnies: Pencil Variant” is a limited edition 5″x7″ giclée print that offers a behind-the-scenes feel to Chris Maze’s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and The Goonies mashup. Featuring a pencil-style rendering of the original design, each print will be individually numbered based on total pre-orders and priced at $18.

This variant will be available for pick-up only at Booth #2103 during San Diego Comic-Con and will not be sold during the show, making it a must-have for collectors who like to lock in their loot early.

[UPDATE June 12]

Created to celebrate the return of Ranma ½ on Netflix — and as a personal nod to his all-time favorite anime — Chris Maze’s “One-Half” is a 5″x7″ giclée print that brings a splash of nostalgia and martial arts chaos to the con. It’s available for $15 at Booth #2103.

[UPDATE June 11]

Chris Maze brings another early fan favorite back in a new form with “Assemble: Sticker Edition” —a $4 sticker featuring Captain America wielding Mjolnir, just like in Avengers: Endgame.

It’s a compact, high-impact tribute to one of the film’s most crowd-cheering moments, now ready to slap on your laptop, water bottle, shield, or hammer. Pick it up at Booth #2103.

[UPDATE June 10]

Celebrate 30 years of A Goofy Movie with “Stand Out“, a 5″x7” giclée print that pays tribute to the one and only Powerline in full concert glory. Styled like a vintage gig poster, Chris Maze’s design captures the energy, charisma, and eye-popping stage presence of the “Eye to Eye” performer.

Rock on over to Booth #2103 to pick it up for $15. Nothing’s gonna stop us now.

[UPDATE June 9]

Level up your art collection with this 5″x7″ giclée print inspired by the maze-running legend himself, Pac-Man.

Originally created for the Journey Into the Maze Pac-Man exhibition, this smaller version of Chris Maze’s gallery poster lets attendees take home a piece of arcade history — no quarters required. Titled “Pac Forty-Five“, it’s packed with retro charm (and subtle nods throughout, like the Pac-Man’s name in Japanese and the pixelated “1980”) — and includes 45 Pac-Man’s, in honor of the 45th anniversary of the iconic arcade game.

It will be available for $15 at Booth #2103 — because some prints are worth chasing down like a power pellet.

[UPDATE June 8]

Prepare 4 launch.

Inspired by the bold shapes and clean lines of Swiss and Bauhaus graphic design from the 1960s, Chris Maze’s “First Family” print series gives the Fantastic Four a sleek, mid-century modernist twist. Available as a four-piece 5″x7″ giclée print set for $45, or individually for $15 each, the collection distills each member’s essence — Reed’s stretch, Sue’s invisibility, Johnny’s flame, and Ben’s rocky strength — into minimalist, eye-catching compositions.

Find the full set at Booth #2103.

[UPDATE June 7]

Chris Maze pays tribute to Hell’s Kitchen’s guardian with this striking 5″x5″ giclée print featuring Daredevil mid-pose, his batons forming the unmistakable “DD” logo. The background of “Devil in the Details” doubles as a textured cityscape, made up of the word “Daredevil” repeated in braille — a nod to Matt Murdock’s world and heightened senses.

With clean lines and layered meaning, this $10 piece captures the dual life of the Man Without Fear and will be available at Booth #2103.

[UPDATE June 6]

Chris Maze’s next print is a beautiful tribute to one of our favorite movies of 2024, The Wild Robot. This 7″5″ giclée print, “Hanging On, Letting Go“, features Roz in the forest, watching her beloved Brightbill take flight.

Fans of the film will recognize subtle nods to Roz’s bond with Brightbill, the harsh beauty of the island landscape, and the tension between her programming and newfound humanity. It’s a gentle, powerful piece that celebrates growth, connection, and what it means to find your place in the wild. Pick it up at Booth #2103 for $15.

[UPDATE June 5]

Chris Maze’s bronto is back — and ready to bridge the gap in your art collection. “Be a Bro 4” is the latest entry in his “Be a Brontosaurus” series, featuring a four-piece 5″x5″ giclée print set that captures a dino-mite moment of prehistoric teamwork.

In this set debuting at Comic-Con, the bronto goes the extra mile to help a cave-kid pal cross a chasm — because real bros don’t let friends fall behind. Priced at $25, you can stomp over to Booth #2103 to snag this set before it goes extinct.

[UPDATE June 4]

One of Chris Maze’s earliest and most beloved designs is taking flight again — this time in sticker form. “S-Cape: Sticker Edition” is a fun-sized tribute to Superman, featuring the familiar silhouette, with a cape soaring in the wind to form the iconic emblem of Superman’s uniform.

Priced at $4, this updated version includes one key change: the S-shield has been refreshed to reflect the latest movie design. Whether you missed it the first time or are ready to stick some heroism wherever you go, you’ll find it at Booth #2103.

[UPDATE June 3]

Seekest thou the road to all that’s foul and fair…

Gather your coven and make your way down, down, down the road to Booth #2103 to pick up “The Ballad“, a 5″x5” giclée print inspired by Agatha All Along, styled to resemble the cover of an old vinyl record you’d dig up in a very cursed attic.

You don’t need to complete a trial to claim your prize — just pick it up for $10 from Chris Maze.

[UPDATE June 2]

The print is mysterious and important.

“MDR” is a 5″x7″ giclée print straight from the heart of Lumon — perfectly styled to look like something you’d find pinned above the Macrodata Refinement cubicles. Priced at $15, it’s filled with subtle Severance easter eggs that fans will recognize. Whether you’re chasing waffle party perks or trying to stay out of the break room, this print is your daily reminder to praise Kier and refine those numbers with purpose.

Proceed to Booth #2103 to pick yours up, but remember to please enjoy all prints equally.

[UPDATE June 1]

Geek Summer Camp is back in session for 2025. Chris Maze is bringing back a new addition to his popular line of pins, this time with the 2025 GEEK Summer Camp: Summer Aura.

Best of all, the 1.25″ enamel pin will be free with any purchase of $50 or more at Chris’ Booth #2103. The pins are limited, so don’t wait.