CODA San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 11]

What do you get when you meld three of the most creative minds in the alternative poster industry? CODA. You get CODA. Featuring co-founder of Mondo and Grammy award-winning designer Rob Jones, Spoke Art gallery owner Ken Harman, and Animal Rummy‘s Jenni Jones, CODA has spent the year since its inception offering high-quality, art-forward prints and records from all corners of the pop culture spectrum.

[Update July 11]

In partnership with Sideshow Collectibles, CODA will be offering a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive variant of their Deadpool & Wolverine: LFG movie poster. The poster, by artist Martin Ansin, is a Flocked “Velvet” Blacklight Poster, in a very limited edition of 98 copies. CODA will also have a standard BFF Red Mirror Foil version in an edition of 250, presumably online.

Sideshow Collectibles will be offering their versions online, starting Friday, July 18. Their Gold Lava Foil Paper version will be timed through Monday, July 28 and their Black, White, and Red All Over Red Foil Variant will be an edition of 98.

[Previously posted on May 9]

Recently, CODA released exclusive colorways of John Carpenter’s Lost Themes 10th Anniversary Expanded Edition on vinyl. Tucked deep into the official announcement was news of a San Diego Comic-Con version. The “Crimson Mist” colorway will be a 12″ vinyl in red smoke, accompanied by “Beware”, a transparent red 7″ record.

This new updated edition of Carpenter’s Lost Themes features a bonus 7″ with two previously unreleased tracks from the original recording session, “Cruisin’ With Mr. Scratch” and “Dominator,” as well as new artwork by Greg Ruth and expanded liner notes.

We are thrilled to hear that CODA will be returning to San Diego Comic-Con and look forward to seeing what else they are cooking up for the event.