Comic Sketch Art San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives

Comic Sketch Art is back at San Diego Comic-Con with a lineup of exclusive variant covers for their artists that you won’t want to miss. With artists located throughout the show floor, make sure to note where each exclusive is available. You’ll also want to check out Comic Sketch Art’s extensive commission list, featuring some of the most in-demand talent in the industry.

Battle Beast #3 – Ryan Ottley, Mark Brooks, Frank Cho, Godtail (Booth #4901/4903)

Four artists, four killer variants. Grab all of them to complete the set for Battle Beast #3.

Absolute Batman #9 & #10 Connecting Covers – Jock (Booth #4901/4903)

Jock delivers two moody, matching covers for Absolute Batman that connect into one striking image.

Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1 – Rose Besch (Booth #4901/4903)

Rose Besch brings high summer energy to this variant, packed with Marvel characters in swimwear.

Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1 – Rose Besch (Booth #4901/4903)

Besch’s Luna Snow variant pops with color and motion for this launch issue.

Superman Ultimate #1 – Clay Mann (Dan Slott’s Table GG24)

Clay Mann’s Superman variant is available directly at Dan Slott’s table — get it signed on the spot.

Conan #22 – Enid Balám (Artist Alley GG7 & GG8)

Balám’s variant for Conan #22 is all grit and sword.

G.I. Joe #1 – Mark Brooks, Rose Besch (Booth #4901/4903)

Two takes, two factions.