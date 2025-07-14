Con Rangers San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 14]

Comic-Con might not hand out trophies, but that doesn’t mean your con-going feats should go unrecognized. That’s where the Con Rangers come in. Their signature merit badge system returns once again to reward attendees for surviving the crowds, the lines, and the chaos that define San Diego Comic-Con.

Whether you conquered Hall H, got lost on the show floor, or simply made it through the day with your sanity intact, there’s a badge with your name on it. Stop by Booth #1336 to browse their full collection, including fan-favorite patches, sticker sheets, role and year badges, and their collectible booth mark pin.

New for 2025, the Con Rangers are debuting a limited edition “Survived the Con” badge — an SDCC 2025 exclusive with a run of just 750 pieces. Also joining the lineup are three brand-new regular merit badges: “Trapped by the Train,” “Former Scout, Current Ranger,” and “Got Into Indigo Ballroom.” But that’s not all! Gear up with a limited edition Con Rangers spirit jersey, exclusive gold booth mark pins, themed lanyards, annual patches, and more.

[UPDATE July 14]

We have no doubt that we’ll all survive, but it WILL be touch and go at time. Let’s all celebrate with this Con rangers merit badge, one of the 2025 Exclusives: Survived the Con. Limited edition of 750 with stock allocated for each day of the convention. First come, first served!

[UPDATE July 11]

The Con Rangers are rolling out more Role Patches so attendees can share their status. New this year are Artist, Press and Exhibitor. To their Year patches collection they have added 15 Years and 20 Years. All of these patches will be available at booth #1336 during San Diego Comic-Con.

[UPDATE July 9]

The Con Rangers have announced that several badges will be “retired” after this season, making San Diego Comic-Con your last chance to get them in person.

[UPDATE July 8]

San Diego Comic-Con is a destination unto itself — and you can pick up this open-edition of the Con Rangers National Park shoulder patch this month. This iteration features bright yellow thread.