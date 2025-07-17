Convention History San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives

When it comes to San Diego Comic-Con exclusives, there is nothing we here at the UBlog enjoy more than exclusives that actually celebrate or incorporate the convention itself. The artists at Convention History have been doing exactly that this year, and they’re back this year — at a new spot, in Small Press #L-04, under the name Con Artists.

There, you’ll find a new special pin set ($12 each and $15 for the center pin), daily convention exclusive arch pins that combine to form the image of the San Diego Convention Center (also $12 each, and $15 for the center pin), and more. If you complete the entire set, you’ll win a free mystery pin, while supplies last.

You can also pick up the first issue of their new comic zine series, The Wrath of Con: The Con History Comic, which will be available for $10 each. It covers the history of the Scienceers, and the birth of fan zines.