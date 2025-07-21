Dark Horse Comics San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 20]

Dark Horse Comics is galloping into San Diego Comic-Con once again — and you’ll want to hitch your wagon to their booth early. Every year, they bring a selection of exclusive comics, collectibles, and merch that fans won’t want to miss at Booth #2615.

[UPDATE July 20]

Save room in your luggage for these new exclusives from Dark Horse Comics for San Diego Comic-Con 20205.

Hellboy Skate Deck – $80

Limited to 250 available

Limit 2 per person per day

Cyberpunk 2077: Roach Race Enamel Pin – $10

Limited to 300 Price: $10

Limit 5 per person per day

Mass Effect Premium Collectible Pin Set – $30

Limited Edition of 500

Limited of 10 per person per day

Dark Horse Comics DH Logo Hat Baseball Hat (Black Logo on Black) – $40

Dark Horse Comics DH Logo Baseball Hat (Red Logo on Black) – $40

Dark Horse Comics Logo Hat — Retro Logo (Army Green) – $40

Limited to 100 available

Limit 2 per person per day



THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY: PLAN B #1 by Leonardo Romero – $25

Limited to 1000 copies

Limit 5 per person per day

STRANGER THINGS: TALES FROM HAWKINS 2 #1 3D Variant Cover by Ben Turner – $25

Limited to 1000 copies

Limit 5 per person per day



[UPDATE June 30]

As revealed by ComicsBeat, Dark Horse Manga is bringing Cyberpunk: Edgerunners MADNESS Chapter 1 to San Diego Comic-Con. This 40-page, right-to-left single-issue SDCC exclusive preview of the upcoming manga by Edgerunners co-writer Bartosz Sztybor and artist Asano (BNA) explores Rebecca and Pilar’s story before the events of the anime. It’s limited to just 2,500 copies, available first at Anime Expo, then at Dark Horse at San Diego Comic-Con Booth #2615. Anime Expo has a limit of five per customer per day and it is priced at $25 — and we’re expecting the same or similar at San Diego.