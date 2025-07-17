Displate Star Wars San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives

Displate wants to help you display some of the coolest and most interesting Star Wars artwork in the galaxy, in a all new way that lets you present your fandom without damaging your walls.

As part of their booth at San Diego Comic-Con, located in the Lucasfilm Pavilion at #2913, Displate will have three Star Wars Metal Poster Event Exclusives. Displates is entirely metal and hangs on your wall via a magnet mounting system. It requires no tools, no drilling and keeps your walls safe.

And we’re not using the term “exclusive” loosely, either. These Displates will only be sold on-site and not online.

Let’s take a look at the Displates:

Get charged up for the upcoming 2026 feature film The Mandalorian & Grogu, with this limited edition 3D-textured and glow-in-the-dark metal poster. “The Mandalorian” Displate Limited Edition measures 17.72″ x 12.6″ with a thickness of 3.5mm. With an edition of 1000 pieces and very special price of $99.



Celebrate Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith™ 25th Anniversary with “Fated Duel” 3D-Textured Displate Textra and “The Beginning and the End” 3D-Textured Displate Textra. Each one measures 17.72″ x 12.6″ with a thickness of 3.5mm and are limited to 316 pieces. They will be sold at a discounted rate of $59 a piece.