Dweores Descend on San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [Update July 15]

2025 marks eleven years of exhibiting at San Diego Comic-Con for John Ottinger and his Dweores brand. What’s a “dweore” you ask? Picture a tiny, captivating robot, organic yet mechanical. Enchanting and delightful. Add in a plucky young girl searching for her lost father, and well….there you have it!

[Update July 15]

We have a very special announcement for Dewores fans attending San Diego Comic-Con. An original painting by creator John Ottinger will be on display and available to purchase. The impressive 24″ x 36″ painting is framed and features a dreamy, serene scene providing the viewer a glimpse into the hidden beauty of their world.

If your gallery doesn’t have room for something this large, you’re in luck. They will also have a limited number of 8″ x 10 ” limited edition prints, each one signed by the artist and accompanied by a unique Dweores doodle.

[Previously Posted July 7]

They will be in their tried and true spot at #5625 where you can join them for daily demos of their Dewores Tabletop Game. All attendees are invited to come test their strategy and compete for cool prizes. New to gaming? That’s ok! The Dweores team will be there to lead the way and help you discover just how magical gaming can be.

They will also be bringing with them a selection of new, original watercolor pieces by John Ottinger, as well as exclusive stickers. Interested in a commission? Luck is with you, Ottinger will be available in the booth for commissions.

Players of Dweores will also find their third promotional card, which as of right now is still a secret. Can you guess which tribe is featured? A scant few of the previous promotional cards will also be available for purchase. Wake way for booth #5625 for best selection.