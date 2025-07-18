Eric Powell’s “The Goon” San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives 2025 [Update July 18]

Legendary comic creator Eric Powell, creator of The Goon and founder of Dark Horse Comics’ imprint Albatross Funny Books, is heading back to San Diego Comic-Con this year at Booth #2208 (within spitting distance of last year’s booth!) Fans can look forward to Powell’s usual shenanigans, probably quite a few quack products that even a snake-oil salesman would turn his nose up at, and maybe even something contagious, if you’re lucky!
Enjoy hearing Powell talk? Looking to get all your comics and books signed? Powell (and guests) will have several signings and panels during San Diego Comic-Con. Here’s his full schedule. Try not to make it weird, ok?
Let’s take a gander at how Powell intends to separate you from your hard-earned cash:
The Good Tote Bag / Black – $30
Speaking of sophisticates, getta load of this hoity-toity booger blankie. There are at least 101 other uses for it, but we all know you’re gonna end up using it as a snot rag, so let’s not kid ourselves, ok? This hankie, excuse me… BAN-DAN-NA, comes in both black with white or white with black. Either one will look right at home tucked into your back pocket.
The Goon Glow-in-the-Dark Sticker – $5
I’ve got nothing bad to say about this sticker, it’s a perfectly fine sticker. It sticks on one side and the other side features the chiseled maw and piercing stare of what might be the second or third most handsome pug dog I have ever laid eyes on. What’s that now?… You’re sure?… Well, color me embarrassed, apparently that is not a pug dog at all but a… in the most basic terms… a human man. My apologies to pug dogs.