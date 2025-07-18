Eric Powell’s “The Goon” San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives 2025 [Update July 18]

Legendary comic creator Eric Powell, creator of The Goon and founder of Dark Horse Comics’ imprint Albatross Funny Books, is heading back to San Diego Comic-Con this year at Booth #2208 (within spitting distance of last year’s booth!) Fans can look forward to Powell’s usual shenanigans, probably quite a few quack products that even a snake-oil salesman would turn his nose up at, and maybe even something contagious, if you’re lucky!

Enjoy hearing Powell talk? Looking to get all your comics and books signed? Powell (and guests) will have several signings and panels during San Diego Comic-Con. Here’s his full schedule. Try not to make it weird, ok?

Let’s take a gander at how Powell intends to separate you from your hard-earned cash:

The Good Tote Bag / Black – $30

Wow, look at that. It’s a tote bag. Two handles, two sides, barely a bottom (just like your Mom!). You could take this tote anywhere and fill it with anything, even grasshoppers, or your entire collection of hand-drawn maps. You can get it as dirty as you want, nobody will ever even know. It won’t make you invisible, but it will make you wish you were.

The Goon Tote / Army Green – $30

Oh wow, look. Another tote. This time in festive ARMY GREEN. If you don’t want to look “too gothic” but still need some way to carry all your craft beers to your pal Jerry’s garage party (because his wife won’t let him drink in the house), then this tote is a great option. You’ll look rugged, like you chop your own wood and still have both thumbs. Holds way more cans of beans than you expect it to. (Canned beans being a privilege of the sophisticates.)

The Good Bandana – $20

Speaking of sophisticates, getta load of this hoity-toity booger blankie. There are at least 101 other uses for it, but we all know you’re gonna end up using it as a snot rag, so let’s not kid ourselves, ok? This hankie, excuse me… BAN-DAN-NA, comes in both black with white or white with black. Either one will look right at home tucked into your back pocket.

The Goon Glow-in-the-Dark Sticker – $5

I’ve got nothing bad to say about this sticker, it’s a perfectly fine sticker. It sticks on one side and the other side features the chiseled maw and piercing stare of what might be the second or third most handsome pug dog I have ever laid eyes on. What’s that now?… You’re sure?… Well, color me embarrassed, apparently that is not a pug dog at all but a… in the most basic terms… a human man. My apologies to pug dogs.