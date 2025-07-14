Essential Sequential San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [Update July 14]

Essential Sequential is always an essential stop at San Diego Comic-Con, with their deep and diverse roster of comic talent and their exciting and unique exclusives. Back once again at booth #4601, watch for more appearances, commission opportunities and exclusives.

Already set to appear at the booth are Arthur Adams, Joyce Chin, Cully Hamner, David Finch and JG Jones, Jeph Loeb.

[UPDATE July 14]

Comics book artist and member of the Essential Sequential roster, Joyce Chin has created some of the most iconic covers in the last three decades. Essential Sequential will have two officially licensed Marvel Signature prints from Chin at San Diego Comic-Con. Each one is limited to 100 copies and will come signed and numbered. Now, the only decision you have to make is whether you should Amazing Spider-Man #8 or Venom #1. Aw, what the heck, get ’em both!

[UPDATE July 7]

It’s the incredible, unstoppable, titan of terror! No, we’re not talking about artist Art Adams! But we are talking about his killer kaiju variant cover! The Godzilla #1 Art Adams Foil Edition will be limited to just 500 copies and can be purchased from Art’s booth, #4700. The cost is $30.

[UPDATE July 2]

Exclusive to Sa Diego Comic-Con, Essential Sequential will have a variant version of the 2025 Arthur Adams Sketchbook. This special version will have a foil cover and is limited to 100 pieces. Find it only a the Essential Sequential booth, #4601, during the convention.

[UPDATE June 26]

The first exciting exclusive from Essential Sequential is a doozy! Celebrating the very first issue of IDW’s newest Godzilla ongoing comic series, Arthur Adams has created five distinct and glorious kaiju covers, only available to purchase in blind bag assortments offering multiple variants.

Each Godzilla x Arthur Adams Blind Bag will contain three random, unique covers, in one of five different variant forms: trade dress, virgin, gold foil, platinum, or spot glass. Each variant has their own ratio of occurrence, ranging from 1:10 to 1:123. You won’t know what you’ve got until you rip open the sealed package. Limited to 1,025 packages, these covers will not be reprinted when sold out. Check out all the stunning artwork below.

Artist Arthur Adams will also be at the Essential Sequential booth, #4601, all week long. Although he won’t be offering pre-order commissions, you can swing by to book him for a timed spot at the event. 15 minutes/$250 and 30 minutes/$500.