EXCLUSIVE: TheOneRing.net San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives

TheOneRing.net is there and back again this year at San Diego Comic-Con, where they are celebrating — as they always are! — The Lord of the Rings. The long-running, non-profit website dedicated to the world of J.R.R. Tolkein, and was founded originally in 1999. It’s fan-run, and literally the source for everything Middle Earth.

This year, they’re heading to Booth #1934, where they will have two exclusive tees that you’ll want to make your Precious. Expect both tees to sell out quickly — if interested in either, plan to stop by on Thursday or Friday, while inventory remains.

Up first, do you have crazy visions of yourself in Bree? Come to the Prancing Pony Club, a fun mash-up tee featuring special glitter details. It’s where you belong, and it’s available for $30.

And in very big news, they’ve partnered with Middle-earth Enterprises to bring you some of the first official merchandise ever for the classic Rankin/Bass animated The Hobbit film with this The Hobbit Tee. Quantities will be extremely limited at $30 each, so stop by Booth #1934.