FiGPiN San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 13]

Popular pinmakers FiGPiN are heading back to San Diego Comic-Con, at both Booth #405 and in the Star Wars Pavilion #2913-D, where they will be offering up tons of exclusives for fan-favorite properties including One Piece, Disney, Dragonball, Marvel, and more.

The biggest news is that the FiGPiN booth will have a physical ticket distribution for line management. Each ticket will have a return time, which you must present when returning to the line at your designated time.

Plus, if you spend $75 or more on any SDCC exclusives at Booth #405, you will also receive a free L115 pin (LE 750) in your purchase. Purchases made at Booth #2913-D for $75+ on show exclusives will also qualify for a separate FiGPiN Logo Pin, inspired by the Jedi Sabers across the film franchise (L114).

In addition, FiGPiN is bringing the chase back to San Diego Comic-Con with an all-new Mystery Box series. Each day of the convention (excluding Preview Night), 300 Mystery Boxes will be available at the FiGPiN booth, each containing a surprise selection of collectible pins — including the chance to score an LE SDCC exclusive variant pin. Half of the boxes may also include common FiGPiNs or Artist Proof (AP) editions to keep things interesting. To keep the mystery alive, each day’s exclusive variant will be revealed the day prior on FiGPiN’s social media channels. Mystery Boxes are limited to one per transaction, and while you’re welcome to trade with fellow collectors after purchase, please note that all Mystery Box sales are final — no returns or exchanges will be accepted at the booth.

There will also be some first-to-market pins at the con, including:

Fantastic Four Quest (1834,1839, 1845, 1850, 1851, 1852)

Things are only getting more FAN-tastic over at FiGPiN’s SDCC 2025 Booth with this next spotlight! Introducing the Marvel’s Fantastic Four™ FiGPiN Quest! Collect your own set of FiGPiNs featuring Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and the Human Torch! pic.twitter.com/XONMoiL59x — FiGPiN (@FiGPiNofficial) July 4, 2025

Superman & Bizzaro (2067-2070, 2072)

A heroic debut makes its way to FiGPiN’s SDCC 2025 booth! Introducing the DC Superman FiGPiN Quest. Dive into an awesome blind box series featuring 4 classic-styles of everyone’s favorite Super Hero, Superman and a surprise and manic Bizarro FiGPiN to spice up the mix. pic.twitter.com/92jS3Gwhh4 — FiGPiN (@FiGPiNofficial) July 11, 2025

Superman Classic Series 01 (Superman Classic Series 01 (Y695-Y708) mini FiGPiN.

FiGPiN BOOTH 405:

Thundercats Deluxe Box Set (2098-2102 + L116) – 350 units – $115

Pixar’s Toy Story Lotso (X94 +LX33) – 500 units

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 Sadness (2079) – 500 units

Disney’s Kingdom Hearts Aqua (2087) – 500 units

Disney’s Lady and the Tramp (2095) – 500 units

One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy (2094) – 750 units

One Piece’s Boa Hancock (1803) – 750 units

One Piece’s Nico Robin (1755) – 750 units

Dragonball Daima’s Goku (Mini) (2103) – 500 units

Kaiju No. 8’s Kikoru Shinomiya (2097) – 500 units

Marvel’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-man (2108) – 500 units

Avatar the Last Airbender Toph (2054) – 1000 units

LUCAS PAVILION Booth 2913-D: