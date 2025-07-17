Flat Bonnie San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive 2025

Born out of a desired to create awareness to the life of bunnies in rescue centers and shelters, Flat Bonnie plushes are handmade, unique and collectible plush with fun themes and cuddly personalities.

Flat Bonnie is returning again to San Diego Comic-Con once again with a delightful exclusive and plenty of other plush at their usual spot at the Giant Robot/GR2 Gallery booth, #1729.

This year, Flat Bonnie introduces Flat Awawa the Baby Hyrax. Nine inches tall, irresistibly cuddly handmade art plush. Includes an adoption certificate and matching “AWAWA CON” badge. His curious expression and open demeanor will fill you with gratitude and joy every time your eyes meet. Don’t worry, his little teeth might look sharp, but they are only for snacking, not for biting. Flat Awawa is waiting to join your family and can be yours for $50.