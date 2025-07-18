Furry Feline Creatives San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 18]

For the first time ever, plushmakers Furry Feline Creatives are going global with its exclusives. In a special cross-Pacific launch, the independent art brand will offer new limited-edition items simultaneously at San Diego Comic-Con and Design Festa in Tokyo.

These exclusives are available now for online pre-order with pickup options at both events. Fans attending San Diego Comic-Con can find Furry Feline Creatives at Booth #4435 (near Disney/ABC and Toddland), while attendees at Design Festa can visit Booth #B-158 in West Building 1F.

Let’s take a look at this year’s exclusives:

[UPDATE July 18]

Handmade Chibi Mewjira 3″ Resin Figure – $29.99

Hot off DesignFesta in Tokyo, Furry Feline Creatives is back with their handmade chibi Mewjira 3″ figures (which they sold out of in Japan). So to celebrate, they’re offering a special SDCC exclusive colorway. The figures are inspired by Japanese sofubi, and created with a new material in their resin casting that have semi-rigid properties that resembles soft vinyl. Each figure is handcasted and hand-painted by Cheri Ong, and available for $30 each, with three colorways to choose from: Neon Green, Neon Orange, and Neon Purple. You can also pre-order it over here.

[UPDATE July 1]

Gillkins Twin Pack Squish Candy Figures

Hey everyone! Come on over to booth #4435 and meet The Gillkins! They’re not your average fish in the sea, they are Furry Feline Creatives of gummy-inspired toy figures that come in vibrant color duos – Red + Green, Red + Orange, and Red + Yellow and a very special rainbow colors– bringing playful energy to your collection. They might look delicious, but these gummies are strictly for playing and displaying, not for eating. Twin packs available for $9.99 at San Diego Comic-Con, or via pre-order now.

Gillkins 3D Art Toys – $9.99

Prefer a little shimmer in your toys? These 3D printed toys are ready to wiggle straight into your heart. Each package comes with two limited edition colorway: Metallic Magenta/Gold and Green/Blue variants and measures 1.75″ for $9.99. You can pre-order now on the Furry Felines site.

Gillkins Premium Unisex Tee

This super-duper super soft signature tees from Furry Feline Creatives features a front and back design and comes in a cheerful mauve color. Available for $35 in XS through XL and $37 in 2XL and 3XL. Pre-order now

Nuggemon Plush + Bundles

The nuggets are mad and they’re not going to take it anymore! Straight from the terrifically twisted minds of Furry Feline Creative, come the Nuggemon Plush. Park kaiju, part nugget and all out of patience. They have three eyes (all the better to watch you with), a permanent scowl (because why would they smile?), and a dumpling-shaped derrière (because everyone wants to look good from behind!) Each plush is savory scented and suitable for hugging or crying into.

Each Nuggemon Plush comes with a mysterious, mischievous companion—a “Mystery Cream Sauce” sidekick that may or may not judge your life choices. Is it mayo? Will it hurt you? Spoiler: it’s weird, squishy, and absolutely adorable! Nuggemon is packaged in a gift bag with a convenient window (so they can glare at your other plushes on the shelf of course!) You can get your own Nuggemon, in either Creamy or Spicy version for $45 each, or bundle them together for $80.

You can pre-order your very own Nuggemon (or two!) right now.

[UPDATE June 28]

Furry Feline Creatives is bringing their popular Stamp Rally back to the con this year. Swing by Booth #4435 each day of the convention (you can still swing by on Preview Night — it will count as a Thursday stamp) to collect a different ink stamp on your special rally card, available for free at the booth. Inspired by Japan’s eki stamps, each design teases one of the brand new Furry Feline Creative characters making their debut this year.

[UPDATE June 27]

Mewjira Plushies + Bundles

Headlining the collection is Mewjira, a monster-sized feline with a destructive streak and handcrafted charm. These plush figures are stitched from ultra-soft fleece, complete with oversized felt eyes, jagged smiles, and just enough attitude to knock over a skyline. Designed and handmade by artist Cheri Ong, Mewjira plushies are anything but mass-produced — they’re soft-sculpture collectibles. Two versions will debut: Teal Terror and Bubblegum Rage. Each is priced at $40, or fans can purchase both for $80.

A bundle is also available that includes the plush set along with Furry Feline’s best-selling Mewjira T-shirt for $110. Shirt size should be specified in the order notes.

You can pre-order online now.

Two Japan 11×17 Print Bundle – $40

Furry Feline Creatives is also debuting a new 11″x17″ print bundle inspired by some of their favorite locations in Japan. The Shibuya Crossing and Fujisan Konbini premium art prints are filled with character cameos, visual Easter eggs, and a tribute to Japanese pop culture. The bundle is priced at $40.