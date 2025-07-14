Galaken 2025 San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives

Fandom’s favorite licensed sunglasses company, Galaken, will be at San Diego Comic-Con this year, which, given the sparking sunny days, is entirely appropriate. Galaken creates funny, cute, fashion (and fandom forward) unique eyewear for everyone. You’ll be able to spot them on the exhibit floor at #4037.

Let’s take a peek at what outta-this-world exclusives they will have:

Channel your inner diva and protect your eyes from all the paparazzi flashbulbs with these Golden Luxe Hello Kitty sunglasses. Limited to only 300 pieces, these shades feature lenses shaped like HK’s adorable head, complete with bedazzled bows. Tres chic, meow!