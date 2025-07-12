Hyperactive Monkey San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 12]

Hyperactive Monkey, the creative brand from artist Jerome Lu, is returning to San Diego Comic-Con with a booth full of playful pop culture energy, collectibles, apparel, and original art — and you can find it all at Booth #2744.

[UPDATE July 12]

All the Yo Gabba Gabba! fans are going to feel the groove at Hyperactive Monkey’s Booth #2744 with their latest collaboration with DJ Lance Rock, a DJ Lance Rock Beanie, Trucker Hat, or if you don’t like either of those options, there’s a DJ Lance Rock Iron-on Patch you can put on whatever your heart desires.

[UPDATE July 7]

Hey kids, numbers are fun! Hyperactive Monkey is bringing their brand-new children’s book, Ninja Monkeys by the Numbers, to San Diego Comic-Con. This 24-page hardcover takes readers on an aadventure through numbers 1 to 100, guided by a crew of energetic ninja monkeys. You can grab your copy for $20 at Booth #2744 — and prepare to count with a kapow!

[UPDATE July 4]

Add some snack-tastic style to your look with Hyperactive Monkey Hair Accessories, making their debut at SDCC 2025. This playful $15 set includes chocolate stick-inspired hair ties and ramen-themed hair clips, all packaged in a clear PVC ziplock pouch.

[UPDATE July 2]

Prepare thee for battle!

From the far reaches of the galaxy comes Hyperactive Monkey’s next San Diego Comic-Con exclusive, the Sisters Of The Cosmos Sofubi Figure Barbarian Edition. Each figure features intense glow-in-the-dark effect and comes with a sun sword, a moon axe and an alternate head.

Snag them at the Hyperactive Monkey booth, #2744, for only $55.

[UPDATE June 30]

Hyperactive Monkey’s Zom the Portal Monkey (Aqua Vortex edition) makes a cosmic landing at San Diego Comic-Con in this hand-painted sofubi figure cast in translucent aqua green vinyl. Designed by the artist Skinner, sculpted by Macsorro, and produced in Japan, you can pick up this figure for $50 at Booth #2744.

[UPDATE June 28]

Level up your creativity with this 8-bit Kung Fu Monkey mini journal from Hyperactive Monkey. Featuring 100 sheets of grid-lined paper and a matching ballpoint pen, it will be available at Booth #2744 for just $10.

[UPDATE June 26]

Up first, Hyperactive Monkey has been dreaming up new items for the con, starting with “Daydreaming“, a 6″x9” print inspired by Japanese pop culture icons and afternoons spent at the park with artist Jerome Lu’s kids. Printed on ultra-premium pearl stock, this limited edition run of 100 will be available for $10 each.