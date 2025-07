Iron Studios San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives

Brazilian-based collectibles company, Iron Studios, will be taking over Booth #1815 at the convention with several San Diego Comic-Con exclusives across fan-favorite properties, including Marvel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more.

Gambit and Rogue (ValentineĀ“s Set) – X-MEN – MiniCo – Iron Studios $40

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Colour Variant Pack) – MiniCo – Iron Studios $100

Master Splinter (Colour Variant) – TMNT – MiniCo – Iron Studios $25

Human Torch (Blue Suit Version) – Fantastic Four – MiniCO – Iron Studios $25