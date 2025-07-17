Jada Toys San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 17]

Jada Toys, the powerhouse behind some of the most stylized and officially licensed figures and die-cast collectibles on the market, is returning to San Diego Comic-Con this year. Fans can expect exciting licenses like Street Fighter, that blend nostalgia with high-end craftsmanship.

Additionally, all exclusives will be available both at the convention (at Booth #4145) starting Preview Night, as well as online at Jada Next Level starting Thursday, July 24 at 9am PT.

[UPDATE July 3]

Jada Toys closes out their San Diego Comic-Con 2025 exclusives with some pixel-perfect nostalgia: the Mega Man Neo Metall 6-Pack 1:12 Scale Action Figures. This convention-exclusive set features six fully poseable versions of the iconic Mega Man enemy, the Neo “Met” Metall, complete with articulated visors and limbs so you can stage ambushes worthy of the Blue Bomber himself. It’s packaged in a retro TV-style box, complete with throwback graphics and Easter eggs. It will be available for $35.

[UPDATE July 2]

Jada continues to bring the fire with their second San Diego Comic-Con exclusive reveal: Ultra Street Fighter II Dhalsim (Deluxe Player 2). This 1:12 scale action figure pays homage to the spiritual warrior’s Player 2 purple colorway, drawing inspiration from his in-game legacy and mystic persona. The figure features three head sculpts (including one with an all-new expression exclusive to this release), as well as a bonus head for the Player 1 figure, plus three sets of hands, two bendable arms, and two bendable legs to recreate his stretchy combat poses.

It will be available for $45.

The accessory pack is complete with fiery effect pieces and a burning body accessory, all ready to be displayed using the included stands. The window display box comes with a removable sleeve featuring bold character art.

[UPDATE July 1]

Jada levels up with their first San Diego Comic-Con 2025 exclusive reveal, the Ultra Street Fighter II M. Bison (Player 2 Deluxe Exclusive) 1:12 Scale Action Figure. This variant features the Shadaloo dictator in his signature green alternate colorway, complete with new head sculpts, fiery effect pieces, and premium presentation. Included are four heads (two newly sculpted for this release), three sets of hands, Psycho Crusher and Psycho Power effects with display stands, and a burning body accessory that captures Bison’s iconic aura.

It will be available for $45.

The deluxe packaging includes a window display and a removable character art sleeve, with pricing still to be announced.

[UPDATE June 4]

Jada Toys revealed two fiery additions to their Street Fighter line of collectibles, both heading to San Diego Comic-Con. The figures capture the in-game moment when a character is hit by a flame attack — complete with translucent effects. One figure is engulfed in orange flames, while the other takes on a searing blue. No word yet on pricing, but we’ll update once we know more.