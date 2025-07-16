Jewelry Brands San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE]

Jewelry Brands, a pop-culture branded creator of jewelry, pins, and other accessories, is headed back to San Diego Comic-Con with three exclusives all across the floor. You’ll find them at their own home, at Booth #921, with two exclusive enamel pins celebrating some super characters. Their third exclusive, you’ll find at both Jewelry Brands #921 and at Toynk Booth #815.

Here’s a look at this year’s offerings:

[UPDATE July 16]

Krypto Collar Choker Necklace Collector’s Box — $50 each

LE 500

Available at Booth #921

Celebrate your favorite superdog with this choker necklace, which comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

Galactus & Silver Surfer Enamel Pin (Glow in the Dark) — $10 (LE 300)

Available at Booth #921

Superman & Krypto Enamel Pin — $10 (LE 300)

Available at Booth #921

Superman Flying Krypto Plush Keychain — $15 (LE 500)

Available at Booth #921 + Toynk Booth #815