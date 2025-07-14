Julie Vu (Julie Draws Stuff) San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives & Debuts [UPDATE July 14]

Are you ready for it? Artist Julie Vu, otherwise known as Julie Draws Stuff, is returning to San Diego Comic-Con with exclusives and debuts celebrating the music of Taylor Swift across the eras at Booth #DD-07 in Artist Alley.

In addition to her Taylor Swift items, Julie Vu is also bringing the magic of Disney and animation to #DD-07 in Artist Alley. For all of you Lorcana fans out there (and we know there are a lot of you), Julie has drawn several of the game — including Wendy Darling and The Sorcercer’s Spellbook.

[UPDATE July]

Rapunzel & Flynn Desk Mat — $40

A dreamy debut desk mat featuring Rapunzel and Flynn in a dreamy design debuting at the con.

Robot Picnic Desk Mat — $60

This convention exclusive desk mat features several of your favorite robots, sharing a picnic. It will be available for pre-order at the con, and the price includes shipping afterwards.

Wicked for Good Print — $25 ($40 gold foil)

You will be changed for good by this beautiful debut print of Elphaba and Glinda. It’s available as a regular print for $25, or with a magical gold foil for $40.

Mulan and Shang Print — $25 ($40 gold foil)

Celebrate honor, love, and legacy with this beautiful new debut print of Mulan and Shang. Like the Wicked print, the regular version is available for $25, or you can pick up a gold foil for $40.

Gweniverse Print — $30

Dive into the multiverse with this comic-inspired Gwen print, exclusive to Comic-Con.

Robot Picnic Print — $30 ($40 foil)

Julie’s “Robot Picture” design also gets a convention exclusive print, available as both a regular ($30) and foil ($40) versoin.

Wicked Magnetic Bookmark Set — $20

It’s some double-sided magic! One side features Glinda, the other Elphaba, in this magical Wicked magnetic bookmark set debuting at the con.

Aurora Keychain — $15

A dreamy, delicate keychain starring Aurora, debuting at the con, with a briar rose dangle charm.

Mulan Bookmark — $6 each

How to Train Your Dragon Bookmark — $6 each

[UPDATE June 30]

Prints — $25 each or 3 for $65

In addition to her existing album cover artwork for Speak Now, 1989, Folklore, and The Tortured Poets Department, Julie Vu has two new prints that are sure to be your End Game at the con: a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Reputation print, and the debut of her Lover album cover artwork. Pick up any of her Swift prints for $25 each, or three for $65.

Totes — $35 each or 2 for $60

For fans who want to carry their era on their sleeve — or shoulder — Julie is also launching the San Diego Comic-Con exclusive gold editions of her Reputation and Folklore tote bags. Each bag is $35, or you can grab both for $60 and mix those playlists however you please.

Fleece Blankets — $80 each

I’ve got a blank(et) space, baby, and I’ll write your name… You Need To Calm Down, but how can you when Julie is making your Wildest Dreams come true with two San Diego Comic-Con exclusive fleece blankets for $80 each, representing 1989 and Lover.

Magnetic Bookmarks — $20 each

That’s not the only new merch hitting the stage — Julie is also introducing a set of debut magnetic bookmarks ($20 each) celebrating Speak Now, 1989, Lover, Reputation, Folklore, and The Tortured Poets Department. This one is for everyone who does read the last page.

Keychains (XL Size) — $15 each or 3 for $35

This is one keychain that won’t be on the ground. Skip over to Julie’s booth to pick up these keychains, available in a SDCC exclusive XL size, for $15 each or three for $35.

Lanyard — $15

An all-era lanyard drops too, just in time to upgrade your con badge in Style ($15 each).

Want to collect it all without the stress? Julie is offering a one-stop bundle deal that includes your choice of one tote, one keychain, one lanyard, one bookmark set, and three prints for $130 (valued at $160). It’s basically a greatest hits collection of her Swiftie merch — no skips.