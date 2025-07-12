KRS Comics / The Comic Mint San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 12]

KRS Comics, the San Diego-based online comic book store, is known for their vast array of exclusive and limited edition variant covers at San Diego Comic-Con.

They’re returning to the con this year, to Booth #734, (shared with The Comic Mint), where they’ll again have a slew of exclusives as well as creator signings.

[UPDATE July 12]

Look! Up in the sky! No, wait! Look! Down at that booth! It’s an exclusive cover for Supergirl #1 by Alexander Lozano. This tradeless foil edition is limited to 600 copies and will be $40 from booth # 734.

[UPDATE #2 July 11]

KRS has another great DC exclusive for San Diego Comic-Con. You can pick up this variant of Absolute Batman #8 Black Virgin Cover with art by Redcode. It is limited to 600 copies and will be $30 at Booth #734

[UPDATE July 11]

KRS Comics is celebrating the first appearance of Power Girl with an exclusive All Star Comics #58 Blind Bag, available only at Booth #734. Each $75 blind bag includes three randomly selected exclusive variant covers from artists like Will Jack, Warren Louw, Miki Okazaki, Alexander Lozano, Natali Sanders, and Godtail, as well as a foil reprint of All Star Comics #58. It’s limited to 1,500 bags.

Additionally, while there’s no word yet on pricing, Miki Okazaki showed off her first DC comics cover, which will be available at Booth #737.

[UPDATE July 4]

Up next, KRS Comics is celebrating the First Family with a Fantastic Four #1 with cover art by Godtail. It’s limited to 1,000 copies, and will be available for $29.99.

[UPDATE June 28]

Their first reveal comes from the empress of variant covers, Peach Momoko. This Amazing Spider-Man #1 variant cover is limited to only 1000 copies and will be priced at $39.99.