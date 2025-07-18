Little Friends of Printmaking San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives & Merchandise

The Little Friends of Printmaking — otherwise known as JW and Melissa Buchanan — are bringing their signature blend of bold color, humor, and sharp design back to San Diego Comic-Con. Swing by Booth #2046 to browse a beautiful collection of screen prints, apparel, patches, pins, and more

Let’s take a look at what you’ll find at their booth:

PRINTS

All prints are available for $25 each or three for $60

Cuppa Coffee 18”x24” Screenprint

Umbrella Cat 8”x10” Screenprint

Portrait of the Artist 8”x10” Screenprint

Whoops 8”x10” Screenprint on Glitter Paper

FIGURES

Record Cat Figure – $20

3″ tall

KEYCHAINS

Beep Beep Embroidered Keychain – $15

PATCHES

All patches are $5 each

Dumb as Hell

Tough

PINS – $10 each or 3 for $25

Dear Brian

Record Cat

Umbrella Cat

APPAREL

Dear Brian Tee – $30

Dumb as Hell Tee – $30

Records Dog Tee — $30

I Like Computers Sweatshirt — $45