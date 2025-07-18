Little Friends of Printmaking San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives & Merchandise

The Little Friends of Printmaking — otherwise known as JW and Melissa Buchanan — are bringing their signature blend of bold color, humor, and sharp design back to San Diego Comic-Con. Swing by Booth #2046 to browse a beautiful collection of screen prints, apparel, patches, pins, and more
Let’s take a look at what you’ll find at their booth:
PRINTS
All prints are available for $25 each or three for $60
Cuppa Coffee 18”x24” Screenprint
Umbrella Cat 8”x10” Screenprint
Portrait of the Artist 8”x10” Screenprint
Whoops 8”x10” Screenprint on Glitter Paper
FIGURES
Record Cat Figure – $20
3″ tall
KEYCHAINS
Beep Beep Embroidered Keychain – $15
PATCHES
All patches are $5 each
- Dumb as Hell
- Tough
PINS – $10 each or 3 for $25
- Dear Brian
- Record Cat
- Umbrella Cat
APPAREL
Dear Brian Tee – $30
Dumb as Hell Tee – $30
Records Dog Tee — $30
I Like Computers Sweatshirt — $45