Loungefly San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives 2025 [UPDATE July 15]

Collectibles giant Loungefly will return to San Diego Comic-Con with their fine array of backpacks, wallets and enamel pins, all ready to deck you out in your favorite fandoms.

You can find all their items at booth #5145. You do NOT need a portal win to access this booth, or to purchase items. Loungefly will also have some fun photo ops for all attendees.

[UPDATE July 9]

Loungefly is also bringing a purr-fectly colorful Hello Kitty and Friends mini backpack to the con (LE 1200).

Gamerant has revealed several Loungefly One Piece exclusives, including:

Loungefly SDCC Limited Edition One Piece Full-Size Backpack – $100

Limited to just 1,500 pieces, this denim and faux leather full-size backpack blends rugged style with character-rich design. Featuring appliqué, embroidery, custom rivets, and straw-textured accents, it showcases the Straw Hat Jolly Roger in bold detail. With adjustable straps, a sturdy top handle, and coordinating interior lining. It measures 11″W x 16.5″H x 5.25″.

Loungefly SDCC Limited Edition One Piece Going Merry Figural Crossbody Bag – $80

Shaped like the Going Merry itself, this figural crossbody bag is a detailed tribute to the crew’s beloved ship. Crafted from faux leather with real rope accents, embroidery, and appliqué features, it measures 9.5″W x 7″H x 5.5″D and includes a coordinating interior lining and adjustable strap. This piece is limited to 2,500 units.

Loungefly SDCC Limited Edition One Piece Going Merry Map Lanyard with Card Holder – $20

Ideal for displaying badges or essentials, this limited-edition lanyard and card holder set (only 500 pieces produced) combines practicality with thematic flair. It includes a faux leather card holder, a polyester lanyard with map-style printed design, and a rubber charm. Measuring 1.5″W x 16″L, it’s a perfect grab for anyone wanting to carry their love of One Piece close to the chest—literally.

Loungefly SDCC Limited Edition One Piece Going Merry 3″ Collector Box Pin – $20

This 3″ enamel pin packs a punch with sliding features and antique gold hardware.

Want to show off your love of Stitch? Loungefly is bringing a San Diego Comic-Con LE 1900 backpack and a LE 2200 crossbody bag available at SDCC and Loungefly.com beginning Thursday, July 24 at 6am PT. They will also offer a unisex hoodie.

[June 24]

Thanks to IGN, we have our first look at the exclusives that Loungefly will have at San Diego Comic-Con.

Take your First Steps as a member of the Fantastic Four with this San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Fantastic Four: First Steps Uniform Backpack. Limited to 1200 pieces and measuring in at 12″ x 17″ x 5″, this faux-leather backpack features a printed lining, front zippered pocket, and all the retro-futuristic styling of the Marvel Studios movie and will run $100.