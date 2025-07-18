Mad Cave Studios San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Signings [Update July 17]

Mad Cave Studios is back at San Diego Comic-Con, bringing their signature mix of genre-spanning storytelling and dynamic talent to the show floor. Since 2014, the independent publisher has built a reputation for delivering compelling character-driven comics, with titles ranging from original series to licensed works. With imprints like Maverick, Nakama Press, Papercutz, and Amazing Comics Co. under their banner, Mad Cave continues to offer something for readers of every age and interest.

You can visit them at Booth #2806 to check out this year’s Comic-Con exclusives and get a first look at what’s next from Mad Cave.

[Update July 17]

Mad Cave will be hosting creator signings at their booth all weekend long, lets take a look at their schedules.

Thursday, July 24

10 am – Amit Tishler & Elliot Sperl (The Last Wardens)

11 am – Steven DeKnight (Beneath)

12 pm – LA Strong Signing (Bob Clampett Humanitarian Award Winner)

1 pm – Joe Harris (Past Time)

2 pm – Chris Condon (Far Down Below)

3 pm – Phillip Sevy (Don’t Forget Your Briefcase)

3:30 pm – Miraculous Chibi Signing with Cristina Vee (Voice Actress)

Friday, July 25

10 am – Inaki Brothers (Blade Forger)

11 am – LA Strong Signing (Bob Clampett Humanitarian Award Winner)

12 pm – Jeremy Adams & Lee Loughridge (Flash Gordon)

1 pm – Speed Racer Signing with Jeremy Adams & David Pepose

2 pm – Zack Kaplan (Dark Empty Void)

3 pm – Oliver Bly (The Mushroom Knight) — Russ Manning Award Winner

4 pm – Ryan Alexander-Tanner & Mark Russell (The Vanishing Point)

Saturday, July 26

10 am – Jim Calafiore & Dan Didio (Defenders of the Earth)

11 am – LA Strong Signing (Bob Clampett Humanitarian Award Winner)

12 pm – David Pepose, Michael Cho, & Mark London (Speed Racer / Speed Racer: Tales From the Road)

1 pm – Jimmy Palmiotti (Pop Kill)

2 pm – Pierre-Alexandre Comtois (Sunder) — Russ Manning Award Nominee

3 pm – Mario B. Long (God Tier)

4 pm – Rubine (Look Into My Eyes)

5 pm – Art Baltazar, John Patrick Green, & Franco (Flash Gordon Adventures)

6 pm – Mark London (Endless Night)

Sunday, July 27

12 pm – Vincent Martella & David Errigo Jr. (Voices of Phineas and Ferb) with John Patrick Green

1 pm – Richard Hamilton (Scoop & Tectiv)

3 pm – Papercutz Group Signing (Digital Lizards of Doom & more)

In addition, Mad Cave will host several panels over the weekend.

Friday, July 25

Make ‘Em Laugh: Using Jokes, Puns, and Goofy Ideas to Hook Reluctant Readers

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM | Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

A hilarious conversation with creators from Abuzz, Transformers: Worst Bot Ever, Grumpy Monkey School Stinks! and more about how humor keeps kids reading and learning.

Saturday, July 26

Manga Without Borders: The Global Evolution

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM | Room 29CD

Explore manga’s worldwide rise with Nakama Press, VIZ Media, Square Enix, and more. Moderated by Mad Cave’s Allison Pond.

A Flash of Creativity: Draw with the Flash Gordon Adventures Artists!

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Room 11

A family-friendly workshop with Art Baltazar, Franco, and John Patrick Green celebrating Flash Gordon Adventures Vol. 2.

Hispanic Creators and Artists Discuss the Comic Book Industry Past, Present, and Future

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM | Room 9

Mad Cave CEO Mark London joins Jorge R. Gutierrez, Alex Sinclair, and others to discuss their careers and the evolving industry.

Sunday, July 27

Draw Disney’s Phineas and Ferb with Phineas and Ferb!

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM | Room 11

A lively all-ages workshop with artist John Green and voice actors Vincent Martella (Phineas) and David Errigo Jr. (Ferb).

[Previously Posted on July 8]

Speed Racer Convention Exclusive by Michael Cho – $25

Mad Cave is putting the pedal to the metal with a new convention-exclusive cover by Michael Cho for Speed Racer, an all-new interpretation of the iconic manga and anime series. Written by David Pepose and illustrated by Davide Tinto, this high-octane relaunch throws Speed into the chaos of underground racing, where danger is constant and the stakes are personal. With a deadly syndicate closing in and a masked rival on his tail, Speed’s not just racing for glory — he’s racing to protect his family. This SDCC-exclusive cover gives fans a first look at the adrenaline-fueled ride ahead.

Endless Night Convention Exclusive by Patricia Martin – $25

Dive deep into the shadows with Endless Night, Mad Cave’s Summer 2025 miniseries event set in the dark, conspiracy-laced world of Underworld. When tech mogul Axel Black unleashes his agents on Exit City in pursuit of a powerful mystical artifact, it’s up to a volatile alliance of assassins, detectives, and monster hunters to stop him. Written by Mark London and illustrated by Tom Derenick, it’s a genre-bending collision of noir, supernatural horror, and action packed into a must-have Comic-Con exclusive.